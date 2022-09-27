Bride in tears as This Morning reveal they will pay for honeymoon with her bridesmaids

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield gave a bride £2,000 to go on holiday with her bridesmaids after she was left by her husband.

This Morning offered to pay for Kayley Stead’s wedding after she was left by her husband at the altar.

The 27-year-old joined Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on the show to bravely tell her story on Monday’s show.

She revealed that she and her bridesmaids continued with her big day after her fiancé Kallum decided he didn’t want to get married.

Kayley, from Portmead, Swansea, was with Kallum for almost four years, but the night before the big day he left and didn’t return.

Kayley enjoyed her wedding without her groom. Picture: ITV

Instead of letting all the planning and money go to waste, guests agreed to stay and celebrate with her and they made it through the meal, speeches, dances and professional photos.

"His dad rang me. He’s a matter of fact man, he’s a frank man, and he said '(Kallum) is safe but he's four hours away,” Kayley told Holly and Phil.

“And we had an hour to get married. That's when I knew."

Holly gave her a big hug and said: "You're doing so well, you're stronger than all of us."

Holly Willoughby comforted Kayley on This Morning. Picture: ITV

Her sister Katie added: "That's my best friend, do you know what I mean? So, I'm getting emotional as well.

"To be honest with you it was really heartbreaking, but I thought if I start crumbling now...."

In a generous move, Holly and Phil revealed the show would be paying for her to head on honeymoon with her bridesmaids.

Phillip told her: "You're so lucky to have such wonderful sister, amazing friends, well done you. That is seizing the day.

"And because of that we think you deserve a honeymoon. Hayes Travel have provided us with £1,000 to put towards your travel and This Morning will match it with another £1,000. So we're sending you away."

Kayley has previously opened up about the horrible incident, telling The Sun she didn’t want to miss out on her big day.

She said: “I’d spent all this money, I’d been looking forward to the food, a dance with my dad, spending time with my family, so why not?"