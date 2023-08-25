When is Holly Willoughby back on This Morning?

25 August 2023, 10:32 | Updated: 25 August 2023, 10:35

Holly made a surprise early return to This Morning on Friday 25th August.
Holly made a surprise early return to This Morning on Friday 25th August.

The mum-of-three is enjoying her annual summer break, but when will Holly Willoughby return to This Morning?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Holly Willoughby has been relaxing with her family this summer as the telly star takes her annual break from This Morning.

Swapping work for sun-soaked holidays with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, 13-year-old son Harry, 11-year-old daughter Belle, and eight-year-old son Chester, the telly icon is no doubt enjoying her time off.

But as the queen of the small screen made a surprise return to TV on Friday 25th August, fans are starting to wonder when she'll be back for good.

So when will Holly Willoughby return to This Morning? Here we take a look at her busy schedule.

When is Holly Willoughby back on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby made an early return to This Morning on Friday 25th August, but not in her usual role as presenter.

The telly icon, 42, surprised viewers when she cut her annual summer break short to make an appearance on the ITV show for a very special reason.

Dipping out of her two-month long holiday, the mother-of-three came back to work to promote her cameo on Midsomer Murders.

Her appearance was short and sweet as she updated fans on her exciting new acting role, but Holly doesn't officially return to This Morning as lead presenter until Monday 4th September.

Holly will return to This Morning on Monday 4th September.
Holly will return to This Morning on Monday 4th September.

When is Holly Willoughby on Midsomer Murders?

This Morning's Holly Willoughby is making a cameo in ITV crime drama Midsomer Murders.

Two years ago, the novice actor filmed scenes for the spooky series, playing "the queen of daytime" in an episode set at a Psychic Fayre in gothic Eddon Hall.

Speaking to her 8million followers on Instagram about the acting opportunity, she wrote next to a first look of her appearance: "This truly was a dream come true."

"Thank you to the whole team at Midsomer Murders for making me so welcome and really looking after me. I loved every second.

The episode featuring Holly, called The Witches Of Angel's Rise, will air on Sunday 27th August on ITV at 8pm.

Holly Willoughby will star as "the queen of daytime" in Midsomer Murders.
Holly Willoughby will star as "the queen of daytime" in Midsomer Murders.

Ahead of her teaser on This Morning, Holly wrote: "Tomorrow there is a behind the scenes look at what we got up to on @thismorning and then Sunday 8pm the episode, The Witches of Angels Rise broadcasts on @itv 🧙🏻 ✨"

"Each year, the Midsomer village of Angel’s Rise hosts an annual Psychic Fayre in the vast and gothic Eddon Hall. Founded by the Saint-Stephens family in memory of their late daughter, the event attracts all manner of mediums, psychics and followers of the occult.

"When a body is found surrounded by ritual symbols on the eve of the gathering, Barnaby must step into a world of self-proclaimed witches to find the killer."

