Jamie Lynn Spears breaks silence after leaving I'm A Celebrity

Jamie Lynn Spears breaks silence on leaving I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

I'm A Celebrity star Jamie Lynn Spears has opened up about her time in the jungle.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jamie Lynn Spears, 32, has broken her silence after leaving I'm A Celebrity on 'medical grounds'.

The Zoey 101 star was the second campmate to leave the jungle after Masterchef favourite Grace Dent, 50, left earlier in the series. Jamie Lynn survived 10 days in the jungle in which she opened up about her relationship with her sister Britney Spears and bonded with fellow contestants Josie Gibson, 38, and Danielle Harold, 31.

Jamie Lynn's exit was not discussed thoroughly on the show, which left many viewers wondering why she quit I'm A Celebrity. The actress had previously been deemed a 'flight risk' by ITV bosses as many thought she would leave within the first few days of the show, despite being paid a hefty sum.

Now Jamie Lynn has broken her silence after leaving the jungle and reuniting with her family.

Jamie Lynn Spears has left the I'm A Celebrity 2023 camp. Picture: ITV

Jamie Lynn took to Instagram to post:

"I can’t wait to share with y’all everything about this once in a lifetime experience, but I don’t even know where to start when trying to describe what an incredibly special time and place I had with some of the absolute best humans I have ever met and consider family now.

"THANK YALL for welcoming me into your living rooms night after night, and for supporting me through all the highs and lows. I’m am so grateful for this show, and all of the wonderful people apart of it!

"I will be taking some time to recover, and spend time with my family, but looking forward to sharing all about my journey on @imacelebrity with everyone! LOVE YALLLL 🤍🤍"

Jamie Lynn Spears survived 10 days in the I'm A Celebrity jungle. Picture: ITV

Jamie Lynn and Grace's exit means that two campmates have left I'm A Celebrity before the first public vote, with only 10 cast members remaining.

Many have predicted that Nella Rose, 26, will be the next celebrity to exit the jungle after she made comments regarding her quitting.

Grace Dent has also left I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

Earlier in the series during a conversation with Grace, prior to her exit, Nella revealed that if Jamie Lynn had quit within the first few days, she would have left as well.

The YouTuber confessed: "If Jamie left yesterday I would have been right behind her.

"It's just the whole being the first to, that's the only thing like, I just don't want to be first."

Nella Rose has discussed quitting I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

The series is set to end on Sunday 10th December, where one campmate will be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.

Previous winners have included, Stacey Solomon, Jill Scott and Scarlett Moffatt, who have gone on to carve out successful media careers post-show.

The odds are in for the favourite to win, however only time will tell who will come out on top.

