Why has Jamie Lynn Spears left I'm A Celebrity? Real reason revealed

29 November 2023, 17:42

Why did Jamie Lynn Spears quit I'm A Celebrity? Real reason revealed
Why did Jamie Lynn Spears quit I'm A Celebrity? Real reason revealed. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Why has I'm A Celebrity's Jamie Lynn Spears left the jungle? Here are all the answers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity star Jamie Lynn Spears has dramatically quit the show, just days after fellow campmate Grace Dent exited the show on 'medical grounds'.

The 32-year-old had become a firm favourite on the show, bonding with her fellow celebrities and opening up about her tumultuous relationship with her famous sister Britney Spears.

Jamie Lynn is the second contestant to leave leave the jungle, however fans were convinced that Nella Rose would be the next to quit after Grace. The YouTuber was treated by medics during last night's show and is exempt from tonight's trial, prompting many to believe she would exit next.

Why did Jamie Lynn Spears leave I'm A Celebrity? Here is everything you need to know.

Jamie Lynn Spears has quit I'm A Celebrity
Jamie Lynn Spears has quit I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

Why did Jamie Lynn Spears quit I'm A Celebrity?

Jamie Lynn Spears has quit I'm A Celebrity on 'medical grounds.'

A show's spokesperson said: "Jamie Lynn Spears has left I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds. She's been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities."

I'm A Celeb bosses have confirmed that Jamie Lynn's final episode will be Wednesday evening.

Jamie Lynn Spears' final appearance on I'm A Celebrity will be on Wednesday
Jamie Lynn Spears' final appearance on I'm A Celebrity will be on Wednesday. Picture: ITV

During her time on the show, Jamie Lynn bonded with fellow campmates Danielle Harold, Josie Gibson and Fred Sirieix, often taking part in trials and winning stars for the camp.

It was previously reported that bosses were concerned that the actress would leave the show before the public vote, despite being paid a reasonable sum for her appearance.

Jamie Lynn Spears discussed her relationship with her sister Britney Spears on I'm A Celebrity
Jamie Lynn Spears discussed her relationship with her sister Britney Spears on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

Who has left I'm A Celebrity?

So far Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears have left the jungle. Both the Masterchef star and Zoey 101 actress quit I'm A Celebrity on 'medical grounds.'

Grace and Jamie Lynn have quit before the first public vote which will commence in the following days.

Grace Dent was the first contestant to leave I'm A Celebrity
Grace Dent was the first contestant to leave I'm A Celebrity . Picture: ITV

Fan reaction to Jamie Lynn Spears quitting I'm A Celebrity

Viewers took to X, formally known as Twitter, to air their opinions on Jamie Lynn Spears leaving I'm A Celebrity.

One user wrote: "First Grace , then Nella and now Jamie Lynn. What’s going on? Medical grounds…..In Graces’ defence she looked really ill #ImaCeleb Who knows.."

Another added: "Nooooooo Jamie Lynn has QUIT #imACeleb b***** Gutted she was brilliant. She came across as really decent person. Why do so many campmates leave....#ImACelebrity"

With a third stating: "Gutted Jamie lynn spears has quit I’m a celeb"

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Frankie Dettori net worth: How much the jockey is worth and I'm A Celebrity fee

What is Frankie Dettori's net worth? How much the jockey has made and I'm A Celebrity fee

I'm A Celebrity: How tall is Frankie Dettori? Height revealed

I'm A Celebrity: How tall is Frankie Dettori? Height in feet revealed

How much Jamie Lynn Spears is being paid for I'm A Celebrity and her net worth

How much Jamie Lynn Spears is being paid for I'm A Celebrity and her net worth

Celebrities

I'm A Celebrity viewers convinced Jamie Lynn Spears will quit show

Jamie Lynn Spears quits I'm A Celebrity on medical grounds

Did Stacey Solomon go in the jungle and did she win?

Did Stacey Solomon go in the jungle and did she win?

Where is Nella Rose and has she left I'm A Celebrity?

Why did Nella Rose leave I'm A Celebrity? Medical emergency explained

I'm A Celebrity's Ant McPartlin 'furious' with Nella Rose and Frankie Dettori after Bushtucker Trial

I'm A Celebrity's Ant McPartlin 'furious' with Nella Rose and Frankie Dettori after Bushtucker Trial

Who is I'm A Celebrity Danielle Harold's boyfriend?

Who is I'm A Celebrity Danielle Harold's boyfriend?

Celebrities

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

How much is Nigel Farage getting paid for I'm A Celebrity?

How much is Nigel Farage getting paid for I'm A Celebrity?

Married At First Sight’s Mark Kiley says he was 'mis-sold a dream' as he returns to work

Married At First Sight’s Mark Kiley says he was 'mis-sold a dream' as he returns to work after the show
I'm A Celebrity fans predict this campmate will be the next to quit after Grace Dent's exit

I'm A Celebrity fans predict this campmate will be the next to quit after Grace Dent's exit
Fred Sirieix is one of the campmates on I'm A Celebrity 2023

Fred Sirieix net worth: How much the star is worth and I'm A Celebrity fee

When do they start voting people off I'm A Celebrity?

When do they start voting people off I'm A Celebrity?

Trending on Heart

Where is the Coca Cola truck tour stopping in 2022 and what is the full schedule?

Coca Cola Truck Tour 2023: New dates and locations revealed

Lifestyle

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford admits she's 'never felt so poorly' as she battles illness

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford admits she's 'never felt so poorly' as she battles illness

Celebrities

Molly-Mae Hague spotted without engagement ring following Tommy Fury video

Molly-Mae Hague spotted without engagement ring following Tommy Fury video

Celebrities

The Queen gave a very sweet and diplomatic answer to the little boy

The Queen gives heartwarming answer when child asks if she believes in Santa Claus

Royals

Stacey Solomon house-shamed over Christmas door decorations

Stacey Solomon house-shamed over extravagant Christmas door decorations

Celebrities

Why did Grace Dent quit I'm A Celebrity?

Why has Grace Dent quit I'm A Celebrity? Real reason revealed

Grace Dent leaves I'm A Celebrity on medical grounds

Grace Dent leaves I'm A Celebrity on medical grounds

What happened between Jamie Lynn Spears and her sister Britney Spears?

Jamie Lynn Spears and Britney Spears feud: What happened between them?

Celebrities

Cut-off date to receive personalised letter from Santa Claus moved earlier this year

Letters to Santa 2023: Royal Mail deadline date, template and how it works

Lifestyle

Bobby Brazier opens up about his losing mum Jade Goody

Bobby Brazier opens up about his losing mum Jade Goody

Celebrities

Ant and Dec have returned for another year of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Is I'm A Celebrity on every night including Saturday?

The 2023 Christmas TV adverts have been released

Christmas adverts 2023 revealed

Amy Dowden reveals she feels in "limbo" after completing chemotherapy treatment

Amy Dowden reveals she feels in 'limbo' after completing chemotherapy treatment

Celebrities

I’m A Celebrity viewers suspicious as Nella Rose backtracks amid feud with Fred Sirieix

I’m A Celebrity viewers suspicious as Nella Rose backtracks amid feud with Fred Sirieix

I'm A Celebrity's Tony Bellow: Age, wife and children revealed

I'm A Celebrity's Tony Bellew: Age, wife and children revealed