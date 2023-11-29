Why has Jamie Lynn Spears left I'm A Celebrity? Real reason revealed

By Hope Wilson

Why has I'm A Celebrity's Jamie Lynn Spears left the jungle? Here are all the answers.

I'm A Celebrity star Jamie Lynn Spears has dramatically quit the show, just days after fellow campmate Grace Dent exited the show on 'medical grounds'.

The 32-year-old had become a firm favourite on the show, bonding with her fellow celebrities and opening up about her tumultuous relationship with her famous sister Britney Spears.

Jamie Lynn is the second contestant to leave leave the jungle, however fans were convinced that Nella Rose would be the next to quit after Grace. The YouTuber was treated by medics during last night's show and is exempt from tonight's trial, prompting many to believe she would exit next.

Why did Jamie Lynn Spears leave I'm A Celebrity? Here is everything you need to know.

Jamie Lynn Spears has quit I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

Why did Jamie Lynn Spears quit I'm A Celebrity?

Jamie Lynn Spears has quit I'm A Celebrity on 'medical grounds.'

A show's spokesperson said: "Jamie Lynn Spears has left I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds. She's been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities."

I'm A Celeb bosses have confirmed that Jamie Lynn's final episode will be Wednesday evening.

Jamie Lynn Spears' final appearance on I'm A Celebrity will be on Wednesday. Picture: ITV

During her time on the show, Jamie Lynn bonded with fellow campmates Danielle Harold, Josie Gibson and Fred Sirieix, often taking part in trials and winning stars for the camp.

It was previously reported that bosses were concerned that the actress would leave the show before the public vote, despite being paid a reasonable sum for her appearance.

Jamie Lynn Spears discussed her relationship with her sister Britney Spears on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

Who has left I'm A Celebrity?

So far Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears have left the jungle. Both the Masterchef star and Zoey 101 actress quit I'm A Celebrity on 'medical grounds.'

Grace and Jamie Lynn have quit before the first public vote which will commence in the following days.

Grace Dent was the first contestant to leave I'm A Celebrity . Picture: ITV

Fan reaction to Jamie Lynn Spears quitting I'm A Celebrity

Viewers took to X, formally known as Twitter, to air their opinions on Jamie Lynn Spears leaving I'm A Celebrity.

One user wrote: "First Grace , then Nella and now Jamie Lynn. What’s going on? Medical grounds…..In Graces’ defence she looked really ill #ImaCeleb Who knows.."

Another added: "Nooooooo Jamie Lynn has QUIT #imACeleb b***** Gutted she was brilliant. She came across as really decent person. Why do so many campmates leave....#ImACelebrity"

With a third stating: "Gutted Jamie lynn spears has quit I’m a celeb"

