Jamie Lynn Spears quits I'm A Celebrity on medical grounds

I'm A Celebrity viewers convinced Jamie Lynn Spears will quit show. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Jamie Lynn Spears has left I'm A Celebrity on medical grounds, ITV have confirmed.

Jamie Lynn Spears, 32, has quit I'm A Celebrity.

The singer, actress and sister of Britney Spears - who could be seen struggling with life in the Australian jungle earlier this week - has left the show on medical grounds.

ITV released a statement on Wednesday afternoon which read: "Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds.

"She’s been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities."

Jamie Lynn Spears has admitted to struggling in her new environment on I'm A Celebrity, telling her campmates she is missing her children. Picture: ITV

The Zoey 101 star struggled to adapt to life in camp at the start of the series, however, appeared to have turned over a new leaf in the past week.

As well as showing her ability to bring stars back to the camp in Bushtucker Trials, Jamie had started to form close bonds with the likes of Nella Rose, Josie Gibson and Danielle Harold.

During Tuesday's episode, however, Jamie was in tears again as she expressed how difficult she was finding the show, at one point attempting to call her family from the camp phone.

Jamie-Lynn Spears takes on the Climb of Cruelty

This comes after Masterchef star and food critic Grace Dent also left the show on medical grounds.

It was reported that the decision to leave the show was made between Grace and the show bosses who intervened after seeing her "visible deterioration in camp".

A source told the Daily Mail: "Grace decided to leave the jungle soon after it was announced that she would be doing the latest Bushtucker Trial."Knowing that she would be facing another tough challenge was the straw that broke the camel's back."

They added: "It was mutually agreed upon that she would stand down from the competition, it was clear that she wasn't being herself, she had lost all energy when usually she's witty and fun to be around. ITV's duty of care and welfare teams had stepped in, and rightly so.

"She had struggled since living in the camp with less amenities, the weather this year has been particularly miserable and as a restaurant critic, not eating well proved to be harder than she could have ever imagined.

"Grace is looking forward to seeing her loved ones now and after a few days of rest and recovery will be fine."

Earlier this week, fears over Nella Rose's future on I'm A Celebrity were aired by viewers after she was taken out of camp to receive medical treatment.

Since then, however, it has been confirmed that the YouTuber has returned to the camp.