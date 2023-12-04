I'm A Celebrity's Josie Gibson 'enjoys secret romance in camp'

I'm A Celebrity's Josie Gibson 'enjoys secret romance in camp'. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

I'm A Celebrity favourite Josie Gibson has reportedly been 'flirting' in the jungle.

I'm A Celebrity star Josie Gibson, 38, is rumoured to be having a secret romance in the jungle, however it doesn't involve any of her campmates.

Viewers have watched the This Morning host bond with her fellow celebrities including Fred Sirieix, 51, Tony Bellew, 41, and Marvin Humes, 38, however Josie's flirtation appears to be with someone behind the scenes.

Josie, who is believed to be single, is said to be 'flirting' with the cameramen on the show. A source told The Sun that during the filming of her challenge 'Stumbling Blocks' on Saturday alongside Frankie Dettori, 52, Josie took the time to connect with the crew.

The source said: "Josie had lots of fun filming the challenge. She was flirting with the cameraman, that playful banter she has. She told them how they all looked slim and tanned and was trying to connect with them."

Josie Gibson is part of the I'm A Celebrity 2023 line-up. Picture: ITV

The source added: “Josie was also asking them all about the site canteen and the kind of food they eat while working. She said she was desperate for a coffee.

"She also said ‘only eight more sleeps til I get to see Reg’ and ‘I can’t wait to get out of here’."

Josie Gibson is one of the campmates on I'm A Celebrity 2023. Pictured here with Nella Rose and Nigel Farage. Picture: ITV

Josie has become a household favourite after winning Big Brother in 2010.

During the show, the TV favourite began a relationship with fellow housemate John James Parton, however the pair split shortly after Big Brother ended.

Josie was then engaged to Luke Sanwo from 2012-2015, before beginning a relationship with a man named Terry, who is the father of her five-year-old son Reggie. Their partnership ended shortly after the birth of their son and Josie has kept her dating life private ever since.

Josie Gibson was previously in a relationship with fellow Big Brother star John James Parton. Picture: Alamy

Josie survived the first public vote on I'm A Celebrity which saw Frankie leave the jungle.

The champion jockey survived 12 days in the jungle where he took part in various challenges and bonded with his fellow campmates.

Upon exiting the show, Frankie took to Instagram to thank fans for their support, stating: "Hi everyone. Just to say I'm out of the jungle.

"It was an amazing experience, thank you for all your support, love you all. I can't reply to all the messages but I'm going to see you all soon and thank you again. Take care."

