19 November 2023, 20:30

Who is Josie Gibson's boyfriend, who has she dated and who is the father of her son?
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Inside Josie Gibson's love life from romance with Big Brother co-star John James Parton to the father of her child.

Josie Gibson, 38, is one of the star heading into the I'm A Celebrity jungle this year alongside the likes of Nigel Farage, Marvin Humes and Jamie Lynn Spears.

The This Morning presenter has become a household name since joining the daytime show as a competition promoter and now even more so since stepping in to replace Holly Willoughby.

Josie has already admitted one of the hardest things about being in the jungle will be being away from her five-year-old son, Reggie.

As the star heads into the jungle, we take a look at her relationships from her short-lived romance with John James Parton to the father of her son.

Josie Gibson has shot to fame through her This Morning role which has grown in the past few years
Josie Gibson has shot to fame through her This Morning role which has grown in the past few years. Picture: Josie Gibson / Instagram

Who is Josie Gibson's boyfriend?

Josie Gibson was believed to be single until she recently revealed to Keith Lemon on his ITV2 show Shopping that she was "in love".

At the time she said: "There is someone in my life at the moment but it’s early stages.

"It’s that bit where you’ve got the flutters, can’t-wait-to see-them vibes – you get a little bit nervous." She added: "I’ve said I love you. It’s best to just get it out of the way, I don’t like playing games."

Josie has not revealed anymore details about this romance or who the mystery man is.

Earlier this year, fans speculated that Josie was dating camera man Sam Porter after she shared a picture of them holding hands while on a job in Paris.

However, she later cleared up these rumours, explaining: "Sam Morter, who I was pictured with at the Eiffel Tower. He's my cameraman. I am still single. I am like Sam Morter's auntie. I'm a very, very proud auntie, he works very, very hard he's a very good cameraman and we're all very close at work. We spend a lot of time together. So we're very close, but not that close.

"Thanks for rooting for me, but I'm single, I'm very happy and I'm just not ready to mingle."

Josie Gibson sparked romance rumours when she posted this picture with cameraman Sam Morter
Josie Gibson sparked romance rumours when she posted this picture with cameraman Sam Morter. Picture: Josie Gibson / Instagram

Who is the father of Josie's son?

Josie Gibson and her ex-boyfriend Terry have a son, Reggie James, who they welcomed in September 2018.

The This Morning star and the property developer knew each other for 20 years before they started dating in 2017, however, when Reggie was five months old they split up.

The pair co-parent their son and during the Covid-19 pandemic, Terry moved in with her so they could be together as a family.

Josie Gibson shares her five-year-old son Reggie with her ex-partner Terry
Josie Gibson shares her five-year-old son Reggie with her ex-partner Terry. Picture: Josie Gibson / Instagram

Who else has Josie Gibson dated?

Josie Gibson rose to fame when she won Big Brother in 2010 during which time she dated her housemate John James Parton.

The pair dated for a short amount of time when they left the famous house but ultimately split.

Josie was also engaged to Luke Sanwo in 2012 after a whirlwind romance, with the plumber popping the question six months into their romance.

Their relationship was not meant to be, however, with the couple calling it quits in 2015.

