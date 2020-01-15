Rochelle Humes shares first ever pictures of daughters Alaia, 6, and Valentina, 2

The star has decided to share pictures of her daughters for the first time. Picture: Instagram

By Mared Parry

The Heart presenter has made the choice to share more of her family with her fans.

Rochelle Humes has posted the first ever pictures of hers and husband Marvin Humes' two daughters, Alaia-Mai and Valentina.

The 30-year-old presenter has previously been against sharing any images of her children on social media as she wanted to protect them, but it seems like she's had a change of heart as she's made the choice to start sharing lovely family images.

Alaia and Valentina are absolutely adorable. Picture: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, the stunning star - whose sister Sophie Piper is currently on Love Island - explained that her eldest daughter, Alaia, six, is getting older and starting to understand social media a bit more, which had an impact on her decision.

She shared a series of adorable family pictures to her 1.6m followers, captioning the post: "Our girls 💖

"I think it would be weird for me to post this without saying anything...but we’ve made the choice to share a bit more of our family.

"Alaia is aware of social media now (gulp) and she often asks why her cousins and other family are featured but not her and to be honest, we don’t really have the answer.

Alaia at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Instagram

"Obviously it was coming from a place of protection maybe to a fault, let’s face it none of us really have this figured out.

"So here they are our babies, they wont be on here often but thought you might like to meet them..❤ Please be kind 🥰"

The pictures show their daughters at a number of stages in their lives, and with their big brown eyes and dark curly hair they're the spitting images of both their parents.

Earlier this week, Rochelle shared another snap on her Instagram of Alaia's adorable work of art to her auntie Sophie as she started her Love Island journey.

The cute picture was accompanied with a caption reading: "Alaia has no idea what Love Island is but bless her she knows her Auntie isn’t available for FaceTime and is away doing something that we need to support her for.

"Good luck tonight sis, enjoy yourself and find a nice boy ❤️🤞🏾"