Inside Rochelle and Marvin Humes family life as sister Sophie Piper goes on Love Island

See inside Rochelle and Marvin's family life. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

How long has Rochelle been married to Marvin Humes? Everything you need to know about their family and children...

Rochelle Humes’ sister Sophie Piper recently headed into the Love Island villa in an attempt to find ‘The One’.

But as Rochelle throws her support behind the latest Islander, here’s everything you need to know about the former Saturday’s singer and her husband Marvin.

How long has Rochelle been married to Marvin Humes?

Rochelle and Marvin became the ultimate popstar couple when they started dating in March 2010.

At the time, The Saturday's debut album Headlines! had just been released, while JLS' had just released their second record Outta This World.

Inevitably the couple met after their "paths crossed at music bashes and award ceremonies," according to OK! magazine.

Despite Rochelle's management team allegedly warning her against dating a boyband member, their relationship went from strength to strength and they moved in together just three months later.

After a year together, Marvin proposed to Rochelle during a trip to Antigua on New Year's Eve in 2011. In 2012, they tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire.

How many children do Rochelle and Marvin Humes have?

A year after getting married, Rochelle gave birth to their first daughter, Alaia-Mai on May 20, 2013.

On March 10, 2017, their second little girl Valentina Raine was welcomed into the world.

While Rochelle and Marvin choose not to share their children’s faces on social media, they regular post sweet photos of the little ones in their Essex home.

Who are Rochelle Humes' sisters?

Rochelle has two half sisters - Love Island’s Sophie and their other sibling Lili Piper and she regularly shares photos of them on her social media accounts.

The sisters only reunited after 23 years when Kem Cetinay joined them together.

Rochelle previously revealed: "Two years ago, I was at our management’s Christmas Party and Love Island’s Kem was there.

“He was chatting away and said, ‘I got to talk to you… as soon as I became a celeb I promised my friend Lili that I would talk to you as she’s your sister from your dad's side.'"

The pair have since become close friends and they hang out all the time.