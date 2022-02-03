Mum left in tears as This Morning's Rochelle and Alison give her £500 to help feed her children

3 February 2022, 08:14 | Updated: 3 February 2022, 09:05

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

A This Morning guest was left sobbing after a generous gesture from presenters Rochelle Humes and Alison Hammond.

A mum was left emotional after she called into This Morning to get some advice about her debt.

Talking to hosts Rochelle Humes and Alison Hammond, Jane explained she has three children and is ‘struggling financially’.

She said: "We struggle to get food on the table," she said. "We're struggling with gas and electric now - our electric is gastronomical. I'm topping up constantly, daily, and I'm getting nowhere. We don't know what we're going to do when the price increase goes up.

Rochelle and Alison spoke to a woman called Jane
Rochelle and Alison spoke to a woman called Jane. Picture: ITV

"I'm struggling to get my daughter into a dance college because I can't find it. We don't go on holidays, we don't really have days out. We tried everything.

"My husband is in full-time employment, I'm a carer to my retired parents. I've just got a part-time job, not started yet. I try to help a little around, looking after my parents. But there's just no let-up. It's horrendous."

Jane was told to get in contact with a charity called the Trussell Trust, which supports a nationwide network of food banks and provides emergency food and support to people in poverty.

"They have really helped but I feel like I can't keep turning to them all the time," Jane replied.

This Morning vowed to help out a struggling mum
This Morning vowed to help out a struggling mum. Picture: ITV

The mum said that she has managed to feed her children by borrowing money from her parents, but said that they were now retired and her mum is disabled.

"You don't feel good, you want to stand on your own two feet,” Alison said, before Jane admitted she never has time to herself.

As a gesture to help her out, Alison then said: "What we want to do here at This Morning is to, just as a gesture and to let you know that we're all thinking of you, we'd like to give you £500 today.

“It's not going to change the world, but it will help."

Jane then broke down in tears, as she said: "Thank you very much," before Alison replied: "Just know that you're not alone."

