The Romance Retreat: 'Middle aged' Love Island's release date, how to apply and host

10 February 2023, 16:29

ITV reveals Romance Retreat villa
ITV has confirmed a Love Island for the middle-aged is coming. Picture: ITV

Love Island fans were happy to hear ITV2's announcement of a new dating show especially for the older singletons, so when is it starting? And who will host it?

The Romance Retreat is just what ITV2 viewers have been after as the channel officially confirmed they were creating a 'middle aged' Love Island.

The first Love Island aired on our screens in 2015 meaning original fans are a whole eight years older and are keen to watch a dating show that's a little more mature.

And ITV2 has come to the rescue as they've confirmed they are making a programme especially for older men and women, in particular parents, and are already looking for applicants.

So what do we know so far about The Romance Retreat? Who is the host? And how do you apply? Here's the details we know so far.

Love Island 2023 girl contestants
Love Island will be getting a big sister show, producers have confirmed. Picture: ITV2

What is The Romance Retreat about?

Not much has been confirmed about the show so far, however, we do know ITV are looking for "vibrant, single parents".

On their application site, they wrote: "This is the ONLY dating show where single parents can search for love, by spending time in a luxury retreat, where all the parents have been nominated by their grown up children.”

It looks like both the single parents and their children will be on the quest of love together.

Read more: Love is Blind is coming to the UK and they're looking for singletons

Read more: Who has been dumped from Love Island 2023 so far?

What's The Romance Retreat's start date?

Unfortunately we don't have any confirmation of this just yet.

However, we can make a guess that it will be going on air this summer as they request all applicants must be aged 18 from May 1st.

Davina McCall smiling wearing red lipstick
Davina McCall has been tipped as the presenter for the new show. Picture: Alamy

How do you apply for The Romance Retreat?

Applications are now open and will officially close at midnight on March 31st.

You can either apply on behalf of your parent, or you can apply for yourself and nominate your child to appear with you.

You will first register with ITV and then complete your application form. If successful you will be invited for an audition.

To apply, the child in question must be 18 years old on or before 1st May 2023 and the parent must be single.

You need to be a legal UK resident and can not be under any other TV contract.

Who will be the 'middle aged' Love Island host?

Again, no confirmation has been given although Davina McCall has become a favourite.

This comes after she spoke about a 'middle-aged Love Island' idea while talking on a podcast once.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Harry Potter deleted scene shows sweet moment between Harry and Dudley

Harry Potter deleted scene shows sweet moment between Harry and Dudley

Love Island 2023 Casa Amor

Love Island 2023: When is Casa Amor?

Molly-Mae has opened up about her daughter's name

Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague addresses ‘nasty’ backlash over daughter Bambi's name

Celebrities

Molly-Mae on Love Island and now

Love Island Molly-Mae Hague: When was she on it and how old was she?

Louis Healy starred in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Louis Healy's life after the soap including famous mum Denise

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Stacey Solomon and husband Joe Swash selfies

Stacey Solomon and husband Joe Swash: A complete relationship timeline

B&Q is shutting stores across the UK

B&Q closing stores across UK as full list of locations revealed

News

Stacey Solomon is due to give birth any day

Has Stacey Solomon given birth? Everything we know about her pregnancy

Celebrities

The Radford family teens were trusted with the food shopping

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford leaves kids in charge of weekly shop with £300 budget

Love is Blind is coming to the UK!

Love is Blind is coming to the UK and they're looking for singletons

Toy Story 5 and Frozen 3 are happening!

Disney confirm Toy Story 5 and Frozen 3 are in the works

Lifestyle

Carl Fogarty is the dad of Love Island's Claudia

Inside Carl Fogarty’s life with Love Island star daughter Claudia

New Look is shutting stores across the UK

New Look closing stores across UK in blow to high streets - see the full list

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon fans think she's given birth

Stacey Solomon fans ‘work out’ she's given birth after spotting pregnancy clue

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a midi dress from Oasis

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral midi dress from Oasis

Celebrities

Dr Louise Newson has revealed unknown menopause symptoms

Menopause expert reveals unknown symptoms women may not recognise

Lifestyle

Paddy Dingle's marriages revealed

Who has Emmerdale’s Paddy Dingle been married to? Relationship history explained

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed her birthing story

Molly-Mae Hague breaks down in tears as she reveals Bambi’s emotional birth story

Celebrities

The Rethinkers podcast is back with a new series

The Rethinkers is back! Katrina Ridley returns with brand new series of her podcast

Celebrities

Martin Lewis reveals how to beat 7.5% water bill increase with one change

Martin Lewis reveals how to beat 7.5% water bill increase with one change

Money