Love is Blind is coming to the UK and they're looking for singletons

9 February 2023, 17:00

Love is Blind is coming to the UK!
Love is Blind is coming to the UK! Picture: Netflix
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Love is Blind is travelling overseas to the UK with applications to appear on the show opening later this year.

Netflix have announced that their hit dating show Love is Blind is coming to the UK.

The reality series will be on the streaming service in 2024, and applications will be open very soon.

Love is Blind is a dating show with a twist; the contestants don't see their match until they become engaged.

The singletons spend days getting to know each other in 'pods' where they can hear each other but can not see each other.

Love is Blind is a social experiment which sees couples get engaged before they've seen each other
Love is Blind is a social experiment which sees couples get engaged before they've seen each other. Picture: Netflix

Once a connection has been made, it is up to them to become engaged, at which point they will see each other for the first time.

The series then follows the couple up until the wedding day, where – at the alter – they must make the decision to either marry their partner or walk away.

The couples have to wait until they're at the alter to reveal whether they want to marry their match
The couples have to wait until they're at the alter to reveal whether they want to marry their match. Picture: Netflix

The US version of the show has created a handful of still happily-married couples, however, the majority of the couples end up going their separate ways.

The applications for the UK version of the show will be opening later this year – find more information here.

Related video:

Love is Blind is usually hosted by Nick Lachey and his wife Vanessa, however, the UK version will be hosted by two Brits.

At the moment, there is no information on who will take on the presenting role.

Read more:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Carl Fogarty is the dad of Love Island's Claudia

Inside Carl Fogarty’s life with Love Island star daughter Claudia

Holly Willoughby is wearing a midi dress from Oasis

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral midi dress from Oasis

Celebrities

Paddy Dingle's marriages revealed

Who has Emmerdale’s Paddy Dingle been married to? Relationship history explained

John Cleese and his daughter will star in the Fawlty Towers reboot

Fawlty Towers reboot confirmed with John Cleese and daughter

Celebrity Bake Off is back with a brand new series

When does Celebrity Bake Off 2023 start and who is in the line-up?

Trending on Heart

Toy Story 5 and Frozen 3 are happening!

Disney confirm Toy Story 5 and Frozen 3 are in the works

Lifestyle

New Look is shutting stores across the UK

New Look closing stores across UK in blow to high streets - see the full list

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon fans think she's given birth

Stacey Solomon fans ‘work out’ she's given birth after spotting pregnancy clue

Celebrities

Dr Louise Newson has revealed unknown menopause symptoms

Menopause expert reveals unknown symptoms women may not recognise

Lifestyle

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed her birthing story

Molly-Mae Hague breaks down in tears as she reveals Bambi’s emotional birth story

Celebrities

The Rethinkers podcast is back with a new series

The Rethinkers is back! Katrina Ridley returns with brand new series of her podcast

Celebrities

Martin Lewis reveals how to beat 7.5% water bill increase with one change

Martin Lewis reveals how to beat 7.5% water bill increase with one change

Money

Love Island fans think Claudia is Tom's ex after his reaction

Love Island fans 'work out' Claudia Fogarty is Tom Clare's ex after shock arrival

Holly Willoughby is wearing a midi dress from Oasis

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her polka dot midi dress

Celebrities

Claudia Fogarty is set to join Love Island

Inside Love Island star Claudia Fogarty's glamorous life including famous dad

James Norton has opened up about the incredible Happy Valley finale

Happy Valley’s James Norton opens up on ‘top secret’ final scenes

Stacey Solomon has said she might give birth today

Stacey Solomon thinks she’ll give birth today as she says goodbye to baby bump

Celebrities

Sue and Noel Radford have been worrying about Josh's performance at school

Parents-of-22 Sue and Noel Radford share concerns for son Josh amid school trouble

Celebrities

Valentine's Day meal deals revealed

Valentine’s Day meal deals 2023: Full list of supermarket options including M&S and Tesco

Lifestyle

Jeremy and Kaleb return in Clarkson's Farm 2 trailer as return date is confirmed

Jeremy and Kaleb return in Clarkson's Farm 2 trailer as release date is confirmed