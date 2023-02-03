Netflix reveal new anti-password sharing plan

Netflix has shared details about their anti-password sharing. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy

By Naomi Bartram

When does Netflix password sharing end? The streaming service has revealed its plans to stop password sharing between users.

It’s bad news if you’re currently using your ex’s Netflix account, because the streaming service is about to make it impossible to share accounts.

In new plans drawn up by bosses, accounts will soon need a primary viewing location which will be linked to a home Wi-Fi network and the devices connected to it.

To make sure all devices stay connected to the primary location, users should watch something through the Netflix app or website every 31 days - which shouldn’t be difficult for most of us.

Users will be able to set up a primary location via the 'Get Help' section of their account settings.

Netflix is changing it's plan. Picture: Getty Images

This will ultimately mean that accounts can’t be shared with people who don't live at the primary location, blocking devices which log in at different locations.

For those who are travelling, they can request a temporary access code to continue watching their favourite shows.

They can also sign up to get an 'extra member' added to their account to allow users to watch TV shows and films on their account at a different location.

When does Netflix password sharing end in the UK?

Netflix is yet to reveal when these measures will be brought in, but it has been trialling the measures across Latin America.

A statement from Netflix states: "Later in Q1, we expect to start rolling out paid sharing more broadly. Today's widespread account sharing (100M+ households) undermines our long term ability to invest in and improve Netflix, as well as build our business.

Netflix is set to ban multiple users . Picture: Alamy

"While our terms of use limit use of Netflix to a household, we recognize this is a change for members who share their account more broadly. So we've worked hard to build additional new features that improve the Netflix experience, including the ability for members to review which devices are using their account and to transfer a profile to a new account.

"As we roll out paid sharing, members in many countries will also have the option to pay extra if they want to share Netflix with people they don't live with. As is the case today, all members will be able to watch while traveling, whether on a TV or mobile device."

Netflix CEO Greg Peters added it won’t be a ‘universally popular move’, adding they expect to see cancellations when the plans are rolled out.

