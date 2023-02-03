Netflix reveal new anti-password sharing plan

3 February 2023, 09:21

Netflix has shared details about their anti-password sharing
Netflix has shared details about their anti-password sharing. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

When does Netflix password sharing end? The streaming service has revealed its plans to stop password sharing between users.

It’s bad news if you’re currently using your ex’s Netflix account, because the streaming service is about to make it impossible to share accounts.

In new plans drawn up by bosses, accounts will soon need a primary viewing location which will be linked to a home Wi-Fi network and the devices connected to it.

To make sure all devices stay connected to the primary location, users should watch something through the Netflix app or website every 31 days - which shouldn’t be difficult for most of us.

Users will be able to set up a primary location via the 'Get Help' section of their account settings.

Netflix is changing it's plan
Netflix is changing it's plan. Picture: Getty Images

This will ultimately mean that accounts can’t be shared with people who don't live at the primary location, blocking devices which log in at different locations.

For those who are travelling, they can request a temporary access code to continue watching their favourite shows.

They can also sign up to get an 'extra member' added to their account to allow users to watch TV shows and films on their account at a different location.

When does Netflix password sharing end in the UK?

Netflix is yet to reveal when these measures will be brought in, but it has been trialling the measures across Latin America.

A statement from Netflix states: "Later in Q1, we expect to start rolling out paid sharing more broadly. Today's widespread account sharing (100M+ households) undermines our long term ability to invest in and improve Netflix, as well as build our business.

Netflix is set to ban multiple users
Netflix is set to ban multiple users . Picture: Alamy

"While our terms of use limit use of Netflix to a household, we recognize this is a change for members who share their account more broadly. So we've worked hard to build additional new features that improve the Netflix experience, including the ability for members to review which devices are using their account and to transfer a profile to a new account.

"As we roll out paid sharing, members in many countries will also have the option to pay extra if they want to share Netflix with people they don't live with. As is the case today, all members will be able to watch while traveling, whether on a TV or mobile device."

Netflix CEO Greg Peters added it won’t be a ‘universally popular move’, adding they expect to see cancellations when the plans are rolled out.

Read more:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Where Emmerdale star Rocky Marshall is now five years after Mark Bails character

Where Emmerdale star Rocky Marshall is now five years after Mark Bails character

Danny Dyer has revealed why he quit EastEnders

EastEnders star Danny Dyer says he quit soap because of viewing figures

Love Island 2023 bombshells

Love Island 2023: All of this year's new bombshells so far

Love Island Casey on holiday

Love Island bombshell Casey O'Gorman: Where is he from, age and job

Love Island bombshell Jordan in swimming pool

Love Island bombshell Jordan Odofin: Age, job and height revealed

Trending on Heart

Bobi has been named the world's oldest dog

Bobi the 30-year-old canine named world's oldest dog ever

Lifestyle

Have you ever said this to your hairdresser?

'I'm a hairdresser and these are the client comments that make me wince'

Beauty

Parents called their baby Pheart and it's gone viral

‘I called my baby Pheart but people keep pronouncing it wrong’

Lifestyle

Mark Wright has shown off his incredible new bathroom

Mark Wright shows off incredible his and hers bathroom in £3.5M Essex mansion

Celebrities

Molly-Mae has brought little Bambi home

Molly-Mae Hague reveals emotional moment she brings Bambi home for first time

Celebrities

EastEnders actress Natalie Cassidy revealed she was homeschooling her daughter on the day of teacher strikes

EastEnders' Natalie Cassidy mum-shamed for homeschooling daughter during teacher strikes

Celebrities

Dani Dyer has revealed she is having two girls

Dani Dyer reveals gender of identical twins in sweet photo

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has revealed when she's due to give birth

Stacey Solomon reveals when she’ll give birth in sweet pregnancy update

Celebrities

Is there a baby name you are bored of hearing? [Stock Image]

'I'm a midwife and this is the one baby name I can't stand'

Parenting

A couple have decided to live on a cruise ship after finding it cheaper than their mortgage

Couple decide to live on cruise ship after finding it's cheaper than paying mortgage

Lifestyle

The best places to celebrate LGBT History Month

LGBT History Month: Best things to do around the UK to celebrate and educate

Lifestyle

Fancy yourself a Disney expert?

Disney is searching for the UK's biggest fan with money-can't-buy prize

Lifestyle

Martin Lewis has urged people to send two texts

Martin Lewis urges everyone with a mobile phone to send two texts to cut bills

Lifestyle

Bradley Walsh earned millions last year

Bradley Walsh's huge earnings revealed as he raked in millions last year

Celebrities

When will Love Island 2023 finish?

How long is Love Island 2023 on for and when does it finish?