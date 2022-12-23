Netflix will officially end password sharing in 2023

23 December 2022, 13:32

Netflix is reportedly rolling out plans to ban password sharing in 2023.
Netflix is reportedly rolling out plans to ban password sharing in 2023. Picture: Getty

The streaming giant's plans to crack down on password sharing could impact 100million viewers.

Netflix is cracking down on people sharing their passwords next year in a shock move expected to impact around 100million viewers, insiders have suggested.

The popular streaming site is reportedly threatening to only allow those living at the same address to share an account, meaning no more accessing friends and family's profiles for free.

Rumours of the controversial plans have been rumbling over the last few years but a source recently revealed to The Wall Street Journal that the company was finally preparing to roll out the strategy in 2023.

It's thought movie and TV fans world-wide will miss out on their favourite films and shows, which is expected to cause a huge backlash in the online community.

Netflix has not yet officially announced the new rule to users.
Netflix has not yet officially announced the new rule to users. Picture: Getty

According to the Daily Mail, Netflix's Co-CEO Reed Hastings told senior bosses password sharing was a problem that needed tackling after subscriber numbers began to fall for the first time in a decade.

"Make no mistake, I don’t think consumers are going to love it right out of the gate," another Co-CEO Ted Sarandos reportedly said this month.

The exact details are yet to be clarified, with many speculating the site will track IP addresses or provide codes to the primary account holders which will change each month.

Many consumers are hoping the crackdown will come in the form of a warning rather than a complete ban of using a shared account, while some believe Netflix will set up "sub-accounts" for a small fee.

Netflix announced earlier this year that they hope to come up with a solution to suit all parties, saying: "We've landed on a thoughtful approach to monetise account sharing and we'll begin rolling this out more broadly starting in early 2023".

Password sharing has been on Netflix's radar for years.
Password sharing has been on Netflix's radar for years. Picture: Getty

According to a government agency, sharing a Netflix password could even be against the law.

The Intellectual Property Office explained that using someone else's account under the radar breaks copyright law.

And although the streaming giant has never officially stated it would take legal action against this common issue, a spokesperson for the IPO explained how it could be interpreted as illegal.

The BBC reports the statement, which has now been taken down, read: "There are a range of provisions in criminal and civil law which may be applicable in the case of password sharing where the intent is to allow a user to access copyright-protected works without payment.

"These provisions may include breach of contractual terms, fraud or secondary copyright infringement, depending on the circumstances.

"Where these provisions are provided in civil law, it would be up to the service provider to take action through the courts if required."

Despite the claim, there is currently no evidence to imply any of the popular UK streaming services would act on this in a legal or civil context.

Read more:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Line of Duty could be back on BBC One

Line Of Duty ‘set for shock return’ with special new episodes

Rebecca Gethings stars as Call The Midwife newcomer Sister Veronica.

Call The Midwife's no-nonsense newcomer is set to 'ruffle feathers'

Captain Jack Sparrow told Kori he was his "number one fan".

Johnny Depp brings back Captain Jack Sparrow to surprise terminally ill boy

The Queen's Royal Variety Performance tribute leaves viewers in tears

The Queen's Royal Variety Performance tribute leaves viewers in tears

Viewers think they have unlocked a filming clue.

The Traitors fans spot 'flaw' which helps players work out who is a Faithful

Trending on Heart

The couple announced their split in a joint statement on Instagram.

Ashley Banjo splits from wife Francesca after 16 years together

The mum-of-three shared the tear-jerking moment on Tik Tok.

Mum finds sweet hidden notes from her husband to their daughters

Parenting

Beth was doing her weekly shop at her local supermarket in Liverpool

Stranger pays for mum's £140 Tesco shop in act of Christmas kindness

Lifestyle

Victoria Beckham said her husband was left questioning whether he was "cool".

David Beckham left 'heartbroken' by daughter Harper's school run request

Celebrities

Jeremy's letter to Santa Claus will leave you howling with laughter

Kid complains about Christmas presents in hilarious letter to Santa Claus

Christmas

An eagle-eyed viewer noticed the movie mistake after years of it going unnoticed.

The Grinch movie fans spot glaring blunder in iconic scene

Here's where you can watch all the Harry Potter films this Christmas

Where can I watch all the Harry Potter films this Christmas 2022?

Don't worry, the Monopoly hack is in the official rulebook.

Sneaky Monopoly player reveals 'hidden' rule that could change the whole game

Lifestyle

Mamma Mia! could be back for a third film

Mamma Mia! director gives exciting new update on third film

Lots of high street supermarkets and shops will shut on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day this year

Full list of supermarkets and shops shutting for three days this Christmas

Christmas

Stacey Solomon left fans divided after revealing her "favourite child".

Stacey Solomon reveals Zachary is her favourite child and says every parent has one

Celebrities

Hal Vaughan booked multiple flights so his flight attendant daughter Pierce Vaughan could spend Christmas with her family

Dad books 6 flights to spend Christmas with flight attendant daughter

Christmas

Meet the Masked Singer UK season 4 characters and judges.

Masked Singer 2023: Full line-up of characters revealed

Jeff Brazier and Kate Dwyer separated earlier this year.

Jeff Brazier announces split from wife Kate after nine years together

Mica and Marcus are leaving Gogglebox after five years

Gogglebox favourites Mica and Marcus quit show after five years

Gogglebox