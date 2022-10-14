Netflix confirms when it’s launching new plan with ads

14 October 2022, 14:29

Netflix has a brand new tier of subscription
Netflix has a brand new tier of subscription. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy

How does Netflix with ads work and when is it coming to the UK? Find out everything...

Netflix is going to look a lot different next month, as the platform is now rolling out an ad-supported tier.

While you might be used to watching your favourite shows uninterrupted, the streaming giant has launched a brand new and cheaper option which will include adverts.

That means those who want to pay less for their subscription can get the same great shows, just broken up by ads.

A tweet sent this week confirmed that, from November, subscribers can select a new plan that it calls "Basic with Ads" for just £4.99 per month.

Netflix is changing it's tiers
Netflix is changing it's tiers. Picture: Alamy

The tweet read: "Enjoy your Netflix experience exactly as it is today? Great! Nothing about the way you watch Netflix is going to change.

"From November, Netflix will also be available from £4.99 in the UK. Basic with Ads, Netflix’s new lower-priced ad-supported plan. A plan for every fan!"

They claim the new tier allows for "a plan for every fan", with new subscribers watching about four to five minutes of ads per hour.

Some other features will also be missing as you won’t be able to download content to watch offline and some TV shows and movies will be missing altogether.

Netflix has launched it's brand new platform with ads
Netflix has launched it's brand new platform with ads. Picture: Alamy

While Netflix originals like Stranger Things, Love Is Blind and Sex Education are safe, some licensed content from other channels will be totally absent.

Canada and Mexico will be receiving the new tier first on 1 November, followed by the UK, US, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Brazil, Japan and Korea on 3 November, followed by Spain on 10 November.

Netflix chief operating officer Greg Peters told reporters on Thursday: "The most important thing for us is that we want to offer consumers choice and for them to figure out what is the best offering for them, and that could mean that some of our existing members shift off [ad-free tiers]."

No changes will be made to existing accounts unless the subscriber picks to switch their accounts.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Alison Hammond has revealed the moment she thought she had won an NTA

Moment Alison Hammond thought she had beaten Ant and Dec to NTA win

Phillip and Holly shared an emotional message with their fans

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's emotional NTAs message to fans after queueing controversy

Celebrities

Whitney Hughes and Matt Murray are seemingly still together

Married at First Sight UK star Matt Murray's tribute to Whitney Hughes after controversy

Married at First Sight

Matt Murray and Whitney Hughes have paired up on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK: Where are Whitney Hughes and Matt Murray now?

Married at First Sight

April Banbury and George Roberts were matched on Married at First Sight

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are April Banbury and George Roberts now?

Married at First Sight

Trending on Heart

Victoria Beckham has revealed why she has gotten rid of her tattoos

Victoria Beckham reveals why she removed tattoo of David's initials

Celebrities

McDonald's have some new items being added to the menu this month

McDonald's adding potato waffles to breakfast menu this month

Lifestyle

Parents who struggle to get their kids to tidy up are being encouraged to try the 'magic mess' trick

Teacher shares 'magic mess' trick which will get your kids to tidy up in five minutes

Lifestyle

Jenna and Zoe are still together after MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK's Jenna and Zoe confirm they're still together with emotional messages

Married at First Sight

Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama

Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama cast: Who is in the Channel 4 series?

Here's what to get your parents for Christmas

Christmas gift guide: What to buy your parents this festive season

Christmas

A man complained after he was sat in front of a crying baby

Calls for 'adult-only flights' after child screams for 29-hour journey

Lifestyle

Firework night displays have been cancelled across the UK

List of Bonfire Night firework displays cancelled in towns across the UK

Lifestyle

Marks and Spencer is shutting 67 stores

Marks and Spencer to shut 67 stores due to rising costs

Lifestyle

Ant and Dec have been forced to pull out of the NTAs

Ant and Dec forced to pull out of NTAs after catching Covid

Celebrities

A parenting website has shared the 'worst' baby names

Parenting site shares list of 100 'worst' baby names ever including Alice and George

Lifestyle

The MAFS UK reunion is coming

Married at First Sight UK 2022 reunion: When is it and what happens?

Married at First Sight

The MAFS UK reunion was full of drama

Married At First Sight reunion so dramatic ‘production was forced to step-in’

Married at First Sight

A woman has complained about a child on her flight

Plane passenger fumes as child kicks seat and pulls hair for 15 hour flight

Lifestyle

Kelly Mi Li is part of the Bling Empire cast

Who is Bling Empire's Kelly Mi Li? Net worth and ex-husband revealed