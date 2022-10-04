8 best thrillers to watch on Netflix this Halloween

Netflix has a great collection of thrillers for Halloween this year. Picture: Alamy

October 31st brings the best excuse to indulge in some super freaky TV and Netflix has got everything you could need this spooky season.

Halloween is upon us which means scary fancy dress costumes, carving pumpkins and of course, thriller movies to really get us in the spirit of things.

And as usual, Netflix has delivered the goods this spooky season with a whole collection of thrillers for you to sit in front of and ignite your fear factor.

So if you're looking for something to terrify your mind and keep you hiding behind that blanker, but you're not quite ready for the full horror experience, here's our pick of the best thrillers for this Halloween on Netflix.

The Devil All The Time

If the main stars Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson weren't enough to convince you to watch this thriller, then the storyline will be.

With excellent reviews, the plot sees a devoted young man attempt to protect his loved ones by facing and fighting off corruption and sinister events. A must watch.

Nightcrawler

It has a five star rating on Rotten Tomatoes for a reason as Jake Gyllenhaal plays sociopath Lou Bloom who realises he can make money by capturing photos of crime scenes. Going to extra-ordinary lengths to capture them, this thriller will have you shocked.

It's also based on a true story and has been dibbed one of Jake's best movies.

The Woman In The Window

Amy Adams takes on an unlikely role in this thrilling Netflix movie where her character witnesses a murder from her New York window. However, is all what it seems?

With mental health taking a central theme to the movie, it's a film you'll either love or hate.

Se7en

If you're after something that will mess with your mind then look no further than this 90s classic. Starring Morgan Freeman, Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow, this film has been described as 'dark, disturbing and occasionally gory'.

Se7en sees two detectives plus some accomplices hunt down a serial killer who uses the seven deadly sins as his motives. Prepare to want to cover your eyes. A lot.

HUSH

A hybrid between horror and thriller, this movie sees the world from a deaf and mute woman's point of view. Isolated in a cabin, she ends up fighting for her life against a mysterious masked intruder.

With very little dialogue, this is the definition of a silent thriller.

The Guilty

Gyllenhaal is at it again with the thriller movies and this time he plays a troubled police detective who has been demoted.

Answering a 911 call, he finds himself having to save a distressed caller but what comes next, no one could have seen coming.

Bird Box

It's the movie that quite literally dominated Netflix when it was released in 2018. Full of shocking twists and turns, along with many scary discoveries, this is definitely worth a rewatch.

With an unexplainable force that kills you if you see it, Sandra Bullock's character Malorie must find a way to safety for her and her children which sees her take on a daring and dangerous journey.

OXYGEN

Confusion and panic make for a great thriller and this film brings you the best of both.

A woman wakes up in a cryogenic chamber with no recollection of who she is or how she got there. In a race against time, she tries her best to put her life puzzle pieces in order so she can escape her worst nightmare.