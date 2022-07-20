Netflix has a new way of charging people who share their account

20 July 2022, 12:59 | Updated: 20 July 2022, 13:35

Netflix is trialling charging people to share passwords
Netflix is trialling charging people to share passwords. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy

Netflix is now trialling charging people who share their account passwords.

Netflix is now clamping down on households sharing accounts by charging customers extra.

The new ‘add a home’ feature can be added when customers share their account with people in different houses.

It will prompt users to pay an additional fee of $2.99 (£2.50) per month if they use an account outside their home.

This will be trialled in Argentina, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras next month.

Netflix is charging people for sharing passwords
Netflix is charging people for sharing passwords. Picture: Alamy

Netflix is hoping it will stop people trading passwords with friends and family who don’t live with them.

This comes after Netflix increased its prices again across the UK.

As of Friday, May 20 both basic and standard Netflix subscription plans went up by £1 per month to £6.99 and £10.99.

Premium subscriptions increased a little bit more from £13.99 to £15.99.

Confirming the news back in April, a Netflix spokesperson said: "We have always been focused on providing our members both quality and clear value for their membership.

You could be charged extra for sharing Netflix passwords
You could be charged extra for sharing Netflix passwords. Picture: Alamy

“Our updated prices reflect the investment we have made in our service and catalogue and will allow us to continue making the series, documentaries and films our members love as well as investing in talent and the creative industry.

“We offer a range of plans so members can choose a price that works best for them.”

This is the second time in 18 months that Netflix has increased their prices in the UK, with the company reporting a loss of more than 200,000 subscribers in the first three months of 2022.

In a bid to make the service more affordable, the company is also set to introduce adverts for the first time as part of a cheaper subscription plan.

