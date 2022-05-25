Netflix secret codes unlock thousands of hidden films and TV shows
25 May 2022, 13:46
Here’s how to access hidden movies and TV series on Netflix…
If you’ve pretty much completed Netflix over the past couple of years, we have some secret codes that could help.
The number sequences will allow you to access a number of genres without suggestion filters, which means you can see everything the streaming giant has to offer.
To do this, you need to type or copy and paste this URL into your web browser: http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/.
Then you just add one of the input codes and you can see what you have been missing.
It's worth noting that this only works on the website, and won’t be available on your phone, NOW TV box or Amazon Firestick.
While we have given some suggestions below
- Action & Adventure: 1365
- Action Comedies: 43040
- Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 1568
- Action Thrillers: 43048
- Adventures: 7442
- Alien Sci-Fi: 3327
- Animal Tales: 5507
- Anime: 7424
- Art House Movies: 29764
- Baseball Movies: 12339
- Basketball Movies: 12762
- Biographical Documentaries: 3652
- Biographical Dramas: 3179
- British Movies: 10757
- British TV Shows: 52117
- Children & Family Movies: 783
- Classic Action & Adventure: 46576
- Classic Comedies: 31694
- Classic Dramas: 29809
- Classic Foreign Movies: 32473
- Classic Movies: 31574
- Classic Musicals: 32392
- Classic Romantic Movies: 31273
- Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 47147
- Classic Thrillers: 46588
- Classic TV Shows: 46553
- Classic Westerns: 47465
- Comedies: 6548
- Comic Book and Superhero Movies: 10118
- Country & Western/Folk: 1105
- Courtroom Dramas: 528582748
- Creature Features: 6895
- Crime Action & Adventure: 9584
- Crime Documentaries: 9875
- Crime Dramas: 6889
- Crime Thrillers: 10499
- Crime TV Shows: 26146
- Cult Comedies: 9434
- Cult Horror Movies: 10944
- Cult Movies: 7627
- Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 4734
- Cult TV Shows: 74652
- Dark Comedies: 869
- Disney: 67673
- Disney Musicals: 59433
- Documentaries: 6839
- Dramas: 5763
- Dramas based on Books: 4961
- Dramas based on real life: 3653
- Education for Kids: 10659
- Epics: 52858
- Faith & Spirituality: 26835
- Family Features: 51056
- Fantasy Movies: 9744
- Film Noir: 7687
- Food & Travel TV: 72436
- Football Movies: 12803
- Foreign Action & Adventure: 11828
- Foreign Comedies: 4426
- Foreign Documentaries: 5161
- Foreign Dramas: 2150
- Foreign Horror Movies: 8654
- Foreign Movies: 7462
- Foreign Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 6485
- Foreign Thrillers: 10306
- French Movies: 58807
- German Movies: 58886
- Greek Movies: 61115
- Historical Documentaries: 5349
- Horror Comedy: 89585
- Horror Movies: 8711
- Independent Action & Adventure: 11804
- Independent Comedies: 4195
- Independent Dramas: 384
- Independent Movies: 7077
- Independent Thrillers: 3269
- Indian Movies: 10463
- Irish Movies: 58750
- Italian Movies: 8221
- Japanese Movies: 10398
- Jazz & Easy Listening: 10271
- Kids Faith & Spirituality: 751423
- Kids Music: 52843
- Kids' TV: 27346
- Korean Movies: 5685
- Korean TV Shows: 67879
- Late Night Comedies: 1402
- Latin American Movies: 1613
- Latin Music: 10741
- Martial Arts Movies: 8985
- Middle Eastern Movies: 5875
- Military Documentaries: 4006
- Miniseries: 4814
- Mockumentaries: 26
- Monster Movies: 947
- Movies based on children's books: 10056
- Movies for ages 0 to 2: 6796
- Movies for ages 2 to 4: 6218
- Movies for ages 5 to 7: 5455
- Movies for ages 8 to 10: 561
- Movies for ages 11 to 12: 6962
- Music & Concert Documentaries: 90361
- Music: 1701
- Musicals: 13335
- Mysteries: 9994
- New Zealand Movies: 63782
- Period Pieces: 12123
- Political Comedies: 2700
- Political Documentaries: 7018
- Political Dramas: 6616
- Political Thrillers: 10504
- Psychological Thrillers: 5505
- Quirky Romance: 36103
- Reality TV: 9833
- Religious Documentaries: 10005
- Rock & Pop Concerts: 3278
- Romantic Comedies: 5475
- Romantic Dramas: 1255
- Romantic Favorites: 502675
- Romantic Foreign Movies: 7153
- Romantic Independent Movies: 9916
- Romantic Movies: 8883
- Scandinavian Movies: 9292
- Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 1492
- Sci-Fi Adventure: 6926
- Sci-Fi Dramas: 3916
- Sci-Fi Horror Movies: 1694
- Sci-Fi Thrillers: 11014
- Science & Nature Documentaries: 2595
- Science & Nature TV: 52780
- Showbiz Dramas: 5012
- Showbiz Musicals: 13573
- Silent Movies: 53310
- Soccer Movies: 12549
- Social & Cultural Documentaries: 3675
- Southeast Asian Movies: 9196
- Spanish Movies: 58741
- Spiritual Documentaries: 2760
- Sports & Fitness: 9327
- Sports Comedies: 5286
- Sports Documentaries: 180
- Sports Dramas: 7243
- Sports Movies: 4370
- Spy Action & Adventure: 10702
- Spy Thrillers: 9147
- Stage Musicals: 55774
- Stand-up Comedy: 11559
- Supernatural Thrillers: 11140
- Tearjerkers: 6384
- Teen Comedies: 3519
- Teen Dramas: 9299
- Teen TV Shows: 60951
- Thrillers: 8933
- Travel & Adventure Documentaries: 1159
- TV Action & Adventure: 10673
- TV Cartoons: 11177
- TV Comedies: 10375
- TV Documentaries: 10105
- TV Dramas: 11714
- TV Horror: 83059
- TV Mysteries: 4366
- TV Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 1372
- TV Shows: 83
- Urban & Dance Concerts: 9472
- Westerns: 7700
- World Music Concerts: 2856