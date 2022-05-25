Netflix secret codes unlock thousands of hidden films and TV shows

These secret codes on Netflix will unlock new films. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy

By Naomi Bartram

Here’s how to access hidden movies and TV series on Netflix…

If you’ve pretty much completed Netflix over the past couple of years, we have some secret codes that could help.

The number sequences will allow you to access a number of genres without suggestion filters, which means you can see everything the streaming giant has to offer.

To do this, you need to type or copy and paste this URL into your web browser: http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/.

Then you just add one of the input codes and you can see what you have been missing.

It's worth noting that this only works on the website, and won’t be available on your phone, NOW TV box or Amazon Firestick.

Here's how to get the best out of your Netflix subscription. Picture: Alamy

While we have given some suggestions below, the full list can be found here.