Bling Empire cast net worths: Here's how much money the Netflix stars have

If you’re looking for a new series to binge watch, Netflix has got you covered with Bling Empire.

The show follows a group of very rich group of friends who all live in Los Angeles, including Asian heiresses and descendants of Chinese dynasties.

But how much are the cast really worth, and who has the most money? Here’s what we know…

Kevin Kreider’s net worth

Kevin Kreider is a star on Bling Empire. Picture: Netflix

Fans of the show will know that Kevin Kreider often points out that he’s not as wealthy as his fellow cast mates.

There were reports that the star had a whopping $10million (£7.25million) to his name, he has since denied this.

Kevin told E! News: "I think I'm probably the last person to know I was worth that much. Secondly, it seems more like a future prediction instead of a current prediction."

The star currently works as a model and fitness coach, while also owning his own production company called Taejin Entertainment LLC.

Kane Lim’s net worth

Kane Lim was born into a very wealthy family who have businesses in real estate, oil and shipping.

The Bling Empire star is said to be worth around $20million (£14.5million) thanks to his investments in stocks and shares.

Kim Lee’s net worth

Kim Lee has a reported net worth of around $10 million (£7.2million).

She started her career as a model, but she is now a famous DJ and tours the world.

Kim also has a range of her own merchandise line and has been on the cover of Esquire and GQ magazines.

Christine Chiu and Dr. Gabriel Chiu’s net worth

Christine Chiu and Dr. Gabriel Chiu are worth £58million. Picture: Netflix

Christine Chiu and her husband Dr. Gabriel Chiu are said to have a net worth of around $80million (£58million).

Dr. Gabriel Chiu is a plastic surgeon to celebrities and runs his own practice in Beverly Hills.

He is also a descendent of the Song dynasty, which is an imperial dynasty from China that dates back to 960 AD-1279 AD.

Anna Shay’s net worth

Anna Shay is the daughter of a late billionaire. Picture: Netflix

Hold onto your hats, because heiress Anna Shay has a net worth of approximately $600million (£435.3million).

If you were wondering how she has SO much money, Anna is the daughter of the late billionaire Edward Shay who founded Pacific Architects and Engineers.

According to The Daily Mail, she sold the company for $1.2 billion back in 2006.

Kelly Mi Li’s net worth

Kelly Mi Li is said to have a net worth of around $5million (£3.6million).

She was reportedly working in insurance in New York before moving to Los Angeles and starting her career in real estate.

Kelly has also been involved in some tech startups and has also worked as a film producer and talent manager.

Andrew Gray net worth

Andrew Gray is said to be worth around $2million (£1.4million) thanks to his acting career.

The star played the red Power Ranger in Nickelodeon’s Power Rangers: Megaforce and also has his own clothing line called AMG Clothing.

