Who Is Bling Empire's Mimi Morris? Net worth and husband revealed

Mimi Morris and her husband Don star on Bling Empire. Picture: Instagram

Who is Don Morris and how much is he worth? Here's what we know about the Bling Empire star...

More than a year after the first series was released, Bling Empire is finally back with a brand new season.

And while plenty of the stars have returned, there are also some new faces who have joined the cast. Enter Mimi Morris…

The star has already built up a fanbase thanks to her lavish lifestyle and sweet family pics.

But who is Mimi Morris and who is her husband Don? Here’s what we know…

Mimi Morris is a new edition to Bling Empire. Picture: Netflix

How old is Mimi Morris?

Mimi Morris is 52-years-old and is originally from Vietnam, before she moved to Los Angeles.

According to E! Mimi is one of seven siblings and has previously worked as a model and is now a philanthropist.

She was introduced to Christine Chiu by fellow cast member by Chèrie Chan, and the pair are now good friends.

Mimi and her family now live in Orange County, California and her house is thought to be worth a whopping $8.8 million.

Who is Don Morris?

Mimi is married to Don Morris who is thought to be around 74-years-old.

Mimi Morris and Don Morris share an eight-year-old son. Picture: Instagram

The pair have been together for 20 years and married for ten, and they share son Skyler together.

Don founded his own company, Morris Group International, that manufactures products for non-residential construction markets.

After graduating from USC, he also landed himself a role at the Acorn Engineering Company and he is now the CEO.

What is Don Morris’ net worth?

It's estimated that Don has a net worth of about $800million (£655,000,000).

Opening up about their marriage, Mimi said: "I think most people thought I was pushing Don to marry me but no, I didn't want to marry him. I was already divorced once so I didn't want to make that mistake one more time but Don really wanted it. He was asking 'will you marry me' every day. So he finally convinced me to say yes."