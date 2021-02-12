How old is Bling Empire's Cherie Chan and what is her net worth?

12 February 2021, 14:34

Cherie Chan appears on Netflix's Bling Empire
Cherie Chan appears on Netflix's Bling Empire. Picture: Netflix/Instagram

What is Cherie Chan's age and how much is the Bling Empire star worth?

Netflix’s Bling Empire has quickly become our new favourite programme.

The show follows a group of wealthy Asian and Asian-American socialites who live lavish lives in LA.

The synopsis reads: "Bling Empire follows a wildly wealthy group of Asian and Asian American friends (and frenemies) in Los Angeles. While their days and nights are filled with fabulous parties and expensive shopping sprees, don't let the glitz and glamour fool you.

"Between running multi-billion dollar businesses and traveling the world, these friends are as good at keeping secrets as they are at spilling them. And there is certainly no shortage of secrets."

It is unknown how old Cherie Chan is
It is unknown how old Cherie Chan is. Picture: Netflix

And one woman who features in the outrageous series is Cherie Chan, who is the heiress to an undisclosed denim empire.

So, who is Cherie Chan and how much is she worth?

How old is Cherie Chan?

Cherie Chan’s exact age has not been revealed publicly.

It is known that her birthday is on February 17th and she is seemingly in the 30s.

The reality star shares two children with her long-time boyfriend Jessey Lee.

What is Cherie Chan’s net worth?

According to TheCinemaholic, Cherie and her boyfriend Jessey are worth a whopping $200 million (£145million).

Cherie actually started out life with dreams of being a pop star and was signed to Sony Music.

But her mum is said to have disapproved, so she gave this up, moved to Los Angeles and opted for a more traditional life.

She is also the heiress to her family’s denim empire, while Jessey is preparing to take over his family's high-end furniture business.

The entrepreneurs also own a tequila company called Religion Tequila.

One look at Cherie’s Instagram page and you can tell she lives a lavish lifestyle, just like the rest of her Bling Empire co-stars.

But as well as sharing photos of lavish parties and expensive cars, Cherie also posts snaps of her adorable family.

