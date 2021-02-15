How old is Bling Empire's Kane Lim and what is his net worth?

15 February 2021, 12:44

Kane Lim is on Netflix's Bling Empire
Kane Lim is on Netflix's Bling Empire. Picture: Instagram

Who is Kane Lim and how did he make his money? Everything you need to know about the Bling Empire star...

Netflix recently released their brand new reality show Bling Empire.

The outrageous series follows a group of rich and over-the-top Asian and Asian-American socialites who love to spend their money on shopping trips and lavish parties.

But who is Kane Lim and how is he so rich? Here’s what we know about the Bling Empire star?

How old is Bling Empire’s Kane Lim?

Kane Lim is 31-years-old and comes from Singapore.

Kane Lim has more than 300 pairs of trainers
Kane Lim has more than 300 pairs of trainers. Picture: Netflix

What Bling Empire fans will know about the reality star is that he has a huge trainer collection of around 300 pairs.

Kane is a vegetarian and turned to Buddhism three years ago, explaining: “It really taught me to be compassionate to myself.”

Read More: Bling Empire cast net worths: Here's how much money the Netflix stars have

He also has more that 400k followers on Instagram, which he credits to none other than Rihanna.

Lim said in an interview with Voyage LA in 2019 that Rihanna followed him one day, and thousands of her fans were hot on her heels.

He said: “I vividly remember how my phone died from the amounts of notifications I had. She has been super kind to comment when she liked an outfit, or even telling [me] what jacket I should wear to her concerts.”

What is Kane Lim’s net worth?

It’s no surprise to anyone that Kane comes from A LOT of money and he currently has a net worth of around $20 million (£14.3million).

He was born into a family whose wealth comes from real estate, oil and shipping.

But a millionaire in his own right, he began investing in stocks when he was 17 and made his first million by the time he was 19.

In his Instagram bio, Lim describes himself as a real estate developer, investor and philanthropist.

He reportedly runs an investment fund in LA, while his LinkedIn page says he is the Director of K-ix Capital and President of the company Merryland Pacific Limited.

Now Read: How old is Bling Empire's Cherie Chan and what is her net worth?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Tamara Joy looks totally different two years on from Married at First Australia

Married At First Sight Australia's Tamara Joy has undergone a major transformation
Dr. Gabriel Chiu appears on Bling Empire

How old is Dr Gabriel Chiu from Bling Empire and what is his net worth?
Jeremy Clarkson shocks Who Wants To Be A Millionaire viewers with savage goodbye to 'painful' contestant

Jeremy Clarkson shocks Who Wants To Be A Millionaire viewers with savage goodbye to 'painful' contestant
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby aren't on This Morning

Why are Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield not on This Morning and when will they be back?

This Morning

A full list of the celebrities who have left Dancing On Ice so far

Who has left Dancing on Ice 2021?

Dancing On Ice 2021

Trending on Heart

Would you give the baby name back?

Parents' anguish as sister-in-law demands they change baby's name 'so she can use it'

Lifestyle

Struggling to find things to do with the kids over half-term?

Surviving lockdown half-term: Outdoor and indoor activity ideas and films to keep the kids busy

Lifestyle

How to clean your baking tray with Diet Coke

Cleaning hack reveals how to save burnt baking trays with Diet Coke

Lifestyle

Melissa Lucarelli has had a transformation since MAFS

Melissa Lucarelli looks totally different two years after Married at First Sight Australia
Ne-Yo was unmasked as Badger!

The Masked Singer’s Ne-Yo reveals his four-year-old son was the only one in his family to guess he was Badger