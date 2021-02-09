How old is Bling Empire's Anna Shay and what is her net worth?

Anna Shay stars on Netflix's Bling Empire. Picture: Netflix/Instagram

What is Anna Shay's age and how much money does she have? Here's what we know about the Bling Empire star...

If you’ve already made your way through Bridgerton and Firefly Lane, why not try Netflix’s latest series Bling Empire?

The outrageous reality show follows a group of friends from LA who all have ridiculous amounts of money. Basically, it’s a cross between Crazy Rich Asians and Selling Sunset.

And one star who has definitely stolen the show is the incredible Anna Shay. But who is Anna and how much money does she really have?

Here’s what we know…

How old is Anna Shay?

Anna Shay is 60-years-old and is half-Japanese and half-Russian.

Anna Shay is 60-years-old. Picture: Netflix

Despite signing up to appear on Bling Empire, Anna didn’t actually know she was going to have an on-camera role.

She agreed to help friend and show producer Jeff Jenkins, but she thought he'd approached her for a behind-the-scenes-role.

"The next thing I knew, I was sitting in front of the camera. I'm really quite shy, so it was hard. I never thought about doing this, especially at my age," Anna told OprahMag.com.

Who is Anna Shay’s dad?

Anna is an heiress and the daughter of billionaires Edward Shay and Ai-San Shay.

Her parents built their wealth in the arms and defence technology trade with Edward founding his company Pacific Architects and Engineers, in 1955.

Edward died in 1995, while Anna’s mother passed away in 2015.

What is Anna Shay’s net worth?

Anna's personal net worth is said to be around $600million (£435.3million).

In 2006, Anna and her brother reportedly sold their father’s shares for $1.2billion.

Is Anna Shay married?

Bling Empire’s Anna Shay has been married and divorced four times, however she has not revealed the identities of her exes.

She has a 27-year-old son Kenny Kemp, who briefly appeared on the show.

