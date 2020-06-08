Is Netlfix's Selling Sunset real or scripted?

Is Selling Sunset scripted or staged at all? Picture: Netflix

By Alice Dear

With all the drama and great viewing coming from Netflix's reality series Selling Sunset, fans have been left questioning if the series is scripted at all.

During lockdown, people have been turning to binge-worthy shows to keep them entertained, among these is Netflix's Selling Sunset.

Selling Sunset follows the lives of a collection of real estate agents selling some of the biggest and most luxurious mansions in LA.

The show also follows the personal lives of the stars, including the likes of Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Davina Potratz, and Maya Vander.

Selling Sunset follows the busy lives of LA's best real estate agents. Picture: Netflix

But with all the drama and great viewing, some Selling Sunset viewers have been left questioning if the show is scripted or staged.

Executive producer of the show, Adam DiVello, who is also famous for working on The Hills and Laguna Beach, told Variety the show is "full reality".

He said: "I can’t tell you how many hours we would sit in an edit bay just working on one scene. I think most reality shows would have turned it out in a day and we’ll spend a week.”

Christine admitted she met her husband three months before the show. Picture: Netflix

Meanwhile, star of the show Chrishell Stause, told TMZ while the show is not scripted, a few things are "amped up".

Christine Quinn also echoed these comments in an interview with This Morning's Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Creator Adam DiVello said the show is "full reality". Picture: Netflix

Christine revealed that one of the scenes on the show was staged - the moment she met her now husband.

When asked if she met her husband on the show, Christine said: "Well actually, that was amped up a little, I'm not going to lie.

"I actually met him through a girlfriend of mine, but Mary spun this story that he was a client.

"We were dating for three months and then we bought a house together, but television is fun."

