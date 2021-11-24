Who is Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald? Age, Instagram and net worth revealed

24 November 2021, 12:54

Your need-to-know on Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald
Your need-to-know on Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald. Picture: Instagram/Netflix
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Who is Mary Fitzgerald, how old is she, who is her husband, and what's her net worth?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Selling Sunset is *finally* back, and all of the original cast have returned for season four.

The Netflix series follows the lives of a group of real estate agents working at The Oppenheim Group in LA, whose job it is to sell some of the world's most luxurious houses for a hefty commission.

As well as their working lives, the series also follows their dramatic personal relationships - and we can't wait to see what the new season has in store.

One of the returning cast-members is Mary Fitzgerald - here's your need-to-know on her.

Mary Fitzgerald stars in Netflix's Selling Sunset
Mary Fitzgerald stars in Netflix's Selling Sunset. Picture: Netflix

Who is Mary Fitzgerald? What's her age and background?

Mary, 40, is a real estate agent from the US. She attended Ball State University, and has spent a number of years living in New York and London working in real estate.

She has worked at The Oppenheim Group for 10 years, and is known as one of the more talented agents on Selling Sunset.

What's Mary Fitzgerald's net worth?

Mary is thought to be worth around $1million (£800,000) thanks to her hefty commissions from the houses she sells.

Mary is married to Romain Bonnet
Mary is married to Romain Bonnet. Picture: Instagram/Mary Fitzgerald

Who is Mary Fitzgerald's husband?

Mary is married to model Romain Bonnet, who appears alongside her on the show.

Is Mary Fitzgerald on Instagram?

You can follow her on Instagram @themaryfitzgerald.

