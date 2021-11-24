Who is Selling Sunset's Romain, how old is he, and what does he do for a job?

By Polly Foreman

Mary Fitzgerald's husband Romain Bonnet has been on Selling Sunset since season one - find out his age, Instagram, job and everything you need to know.

After what's felt like a *very* long wait, Selling Sunset season four has officially arrived on Netflix.

The reality series, which first aired in 2019, tells the story of a group of glamorous real estate agents working at The Oppenheim Group in LA.

The gang - including Mary Fitzgerald, Davina Poratz and Maya Vander - sell some of the most expensive houses in the city, and the series gives an insight into their dramatic lives.

As well as their work life, their relationships are also explored in the series - and Mary's now-husband Romain Bonnet has been a castmember since the start.

Here's your need-to-know on him...

Romain joined the cast of Selling Sunset in season one. Picture: Netflix

Who is Romain? What's his age and background?

Romain, 28, is a model and project manager, who first came to Hollywood as a pastry chef.

He is the husband of real estate agent Mary Fitzgerald, who recently revealed that Romain has been working as a project manager for The Oppenheim Group.

She told Women's Health: "He does construction now.

"He's a project manager for a bunch of our listings, a lot of people don't know that.

"So he's been working on all of our projects.

"He's a great leader and an incredibly hard worker."

She added: "Since the market has been crazy, he has been slammed with jobs as a project manager."

Romain and Mary got married in 2019. Picture: Netflix

Mary also revealed that they had both continued to work over lockdown, adding: "It's been great.

"It's pretty much the same.

"Romain and I have both been very lucky that we've been able to work through this whole quarantine.

"Both of us in our careers and industries are essential workers."

What is the age difference between Romain and Mary?

Mary is 39 years old, and she is 12 years older than him.

The couple met through mutual friends in 2017, and they got married in Los Angeles in October 2019.

Is Romain on Instagram?

He is! You can follow him @theromainbonnet.