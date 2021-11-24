Who is Selling Sunset's Romain, how old is he, and what does he do for a job?

24 November 2021, 09:53

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Mary Fitzgerald's husband Romain Bonnet has been on Selling Sunset since season one - find out his age, Instagram, job and everything you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After what's felt like a *very* long wait, Selling Sunset season four has officially arrived on Netflix.

The reality series, which first aired in 2019, tells the story of a group of glamorous real estate agents working at The Oppenheim Group in LA.

The gang - including Mary Fitzgerald, Davina Poratz and Maya Vander - sell some of the most expensive houses in the city, and the series gives an insight into their dramatic lives.

As well as their work life, their relationships are also explored in the series - and Mary's now-husband Romain Bonnet has been a castmember since the start.

Here's your need-to-know on him...

Romain joined the cast of Selling Sunset in season one
Romain joined the cast of Selling Sunset in season one. Picture: Netflix

Who is Romain? What's his age and background?

Romain, 28, is a model and project manager, who first came to Hollywood as a pastry chef.

He is the husband of real estate agent Mary Fitzgerald, who recently revealed that Romain has been working as a project manager for The Oppenheim Group.

She told Women's Health: "He does construction now.

"He's a project manager for a bunch of our listings, a lot of people don't know that.

"So he's been working on all of our projects.

"He's a great leader and an incredibly hard worker."

She added: "Since the market has been crazy, he has been slammed with jobs as a project manager."

Romain and Mary got married in 2019
Romain and Mary got married in 2019. Picture: Netflix

Mary also revealed that they had both continued to work over lockdown, adding: "It's been great.

"It's pretty much the same.

"Romain and I have both been very lucky that we've been able to work through this whole quarantine.

"Both of us in our careers and industries are essential workers."

What is the age difference between Romain and Mary?

Mary is 39 years old, and she is 12 years older than him.

The couple met through mutual friends in 2017, and they got married in Los Angeles in October 2019.

Is Romain on Instagram?

He is! You can follow him @theromainbonnet.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Jumanji 4 with The Rock is already in the works

Jumanji 4 with The Rock is already in the works

What are the net worths of the Selling Sunset cast?

Selling Sunset cast net worths: Christine Quinn, Maya Vander, Heather Young and more

Netflix

Davina struggled to sell the home on the show

Did Davina ever sell the $75million house on Selling Sunset?

Rocky collapsed on EastEnders last night

EastEnders viewers 'work out' what will happen to Rocky after shock heart attack
Who is Emma Hernan?

Who is Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan? Age, Instagram and net worth revealed

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Hexham has been named the happiest place to live in the UK

The happiest places to live in the UK have been revealed

Lifestyle

Your need-to-know on Vanessa Villela

Who is new Selling Sunset agent Vanessa Villela and what's her net worth?

Celebrities

Guiseppe won the Great British Bake Off 2021

Who won the Great British Bake Off 2021?

Great British Bake Off

Best Black Friday deals on fitness equipment

Best Black Friday deals on exercise, fitness and workout equipment

Shopping

Is there anything more Christmassy than a beautiful wreath?

Beautiful festive Christmas wreaths available to buy now, masterclasses and ideas to make your own

Christmas

Kaya is the sweetest kitty, looking for a loving home to call her own

Adorable cat with a congenital facial abnormality looking for her forever home

Lifestyle

Will you be treated to a visit from the iconic Coca Cola Christmas truck this year?

Coca Cola truck tour 2021 locations: Will it stop near me?

Christmas

The date and time Selling Sunset season four is released on Netflix

What time is Selling Sunset season four out on Netflix?

Maeve and David were first linked in 2016

Who is David Ginola's girlfriend Maeva Denat?

Bake Off fans have been speculating the 2021 winner

Who will win the Great British Bake Off 2021? Viewers convinced they have predicted the results

Great British Bake Off

The Bake Off final is tonight

What time is the Great British Bake Off final tonight?

Great British Bake Off

Bake Off has returned to Channel 4 this autumn

What is the prize for winning the Great British Bake Off?

Great British Bake Off

David Ginola has opened up about suffering a heart attack in 2017

I'm A Celeb's David Ginola opens up about the moment he 'died for 12 minutes'
Would you charge your family for Christmas dinner?

Mum furious after in-laws reveal they’re charging family for Christmas dinner

Christmas

A mum has defended her expensive Christmas decorations

Mum who spends £35k on Christmas decorations defends herself on This Morning

This Morning