Chrishell Staus net worth: how much does the Selling Sunset star earn?

Chrishell Stause's net worth revealed. Picture: Instagram/Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Staus is one of the stars of Netflix's Selling Sunset - find out her net worth and how much salary she earns at The Oppenheim Group.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Selling Sunset season five has finally dropped on Netflix, and we are so excited to see what the new series has in store.

The Netflix reality series follows the lives of the glamorous real estate agents at The Oppenheim Group, who make a living selling mansions to the super-rich.

One of the main storylines of season five will be Chrishell's relationship with the company's co-owner, Jason Oppenheim.

The pair caused a huge stir when they announced they were an item last July, but they sadly split in December.

Chrishell is one of the stars of the series, with the first season documenting her arrival at The Oppenheim Group. Since then, she has achieved huge success in her career.

Here's your need-to-know on her net worth...

Chrishell Stause is one of the stars of Netflix show Selling Sunset. Picture: Netflix

What is Chrishell Staus' net worth?

Chrishell is thought to be worth around $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

She started her career as an actress, appearing in TV shows All My Children and Days of Our Lives.

Chrishell subsequently retired from acting and got her real estate license, and now works at The Oppenheim Group. She has also appeared on reality show Dancing with the Stars.

She reportedly purchased a $3.3million home last year.

Chrishell is thought to be worth around $5 million. Picture: Netflix

How much does Chrishell Staus earn?

Surprisingly, the agents at The Oppenheim Group don't actually earn a salary, but they instead live off commission they get from each sale.

As the houses tend to be worth tens of millions of pounds, these commission cheques are always hefty.