What is Selling Sunset star Emma Herman's net worth?

Emma Hernan net worth: how much does the Selling Sunset star and entrepreneur earn?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Selling Sunset has officially returned to Netflix, and the fifth season looks set to be more dramatic than ever.

The new series will see the return of all the Oppenheim Group's real estate agents, including Emma Hernan, who joined the cast last season.

Emma is 30 years old, and was born in Boston, Massachusetts.

She started her career as a model, and has since gone on to establish her own frozen food company, Emma Leigh & Co.

Here's your need-to-know on her net worth.

Emma Hernan works at The Oppenheim Group. Picture: Netflix

What is Emma Hernan's net worth?

Emma is worth a reported $3million (£2.25million).

When she was a teenager, she started investing in the stock market, and has since gone on to establish a number of successful careers.

She has accumulated her fortune through her business and work on Selling Sunset.

Emma previously told People: "Being in the food industry is a huge part of my story and also transitioning into real estate. A lot of the ties that I made from that — and from being a woman CEO and a woman entrepreneur — mean I've met other CEOs who are now purchasing homes. So you'll see it unfold [on screen], but it makes a big difference, me coming on and having that entrepreneurial background, for sure."

Selling Sunset season five is streaming on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

She previously worked with Brett and Jason Oppenheim when she was looking for a home for herself in 2017, and was encouraged to get her real estate license by Jason.

Opening up about her decision to join Selling Sunset, Emma previously said: "When I signed on to do the show, I was definitely... not hesitant, but I didn’t know exactly what I was signing up for, and to be honest, it’s been very second nature to me. I’m very comfortable with the cameras around. I’m 100% myself, whether it's on camera, off camera and I think it's important to stay genuine to who you are."