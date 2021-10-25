How much money do the Selling Sunset agents earn?

By Polly Foreman

What is the salary of the Selling Sunset cast and how much commission do they make? Find out how much Christine, Mary, Amanza, Heather and the rest of the agents earn.

Selling Sunset is almost back on our screens, and we cannot wait to see what drama the new series has in store.

The Netflix show, which first aired in 2019, follows a group real estate agents working at The Oppenheim Group.

The company has some of the most incredible multimillion dollar mansions in Los Angeles on its books, and the show provides an insight into the glamorous lives of those who sell them.

Due to the huge price points of the houses they sell, many viewers may have guessed that the likes of Mary Fitzgerald and Christine Quinn pocked a huge amount of money from the deals.

Here's what we know about how much they earn...

The Selling Sunset cast earn huge commissions from the houses they sell. Picture: Netflix

How much do the Selling Sunset cast earn?

You may be surprised to learn that the real estate agents don't actually get a salary, but instead get commission on the houses they sell.

Predictably, though, the commission is generally pretty high - and they usually pocked a six-figure sum from each house they sell.

The real estate agents sell some of the most expensive houses in LA. Picture: Netflix

The commission they get ranges from around three to six per cent of the sale price, so pretty much every sale gives them an eye-watering pay packet.

When Mary sold a house for $8million, for example, she took home $240,000, three per cent of the cost.

Selling Sunset is available to watch on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

Mary previously opened up about what it's like working for commission, telling the Express.co.uk: "I think the hardest thing in real estate is working for commission only.

"Spending months sometimes with a client and then they change their minds.

"The best part can also be when a client finds something they love immediately and I make a huge commission with very little effort."