Selling Sunset's Nicole Young: Age, career, net worth and husband revealed

18 May 2023, 15:42 | Updated: 18 May 2023, 15:54

Selling Sunset newbie Nicole Young in full makeup alongside a picture of her talking on the beach for Selling Sunset
Selling Sunset is welcoming new cast member Nicole Young for season 6. Picture: Instagram/Netflix

Nicole Young is putting herself on the small screen for season 6 of Selling Sunset on Netflix but who is she? Here's all the very important facts you should know about her including how old she is and who she's married to.

Selling Sunset may have waved goodbye to two very good cast members in the form of Christine Quinn and Maya Vander but they've also brought in a couple of controversial newbies, one being Nicole Young.

And while she is new to the cast and Netflix, she certainly isn't to The Oppenheim Group after working there for nearly a decade off camera alongside Mary Fitzgerald and Amanza Smith.

Nicknamed the "OG" of The Oppenheim Group, Nicole has admitted she pulled out of starring in the show's first series last minute but is now ready to get involved in the drama and action on screen.

So who exactly is Nicole Young? How old is she? And who is her husband? Here's all the important facts you need to know about the Selling Sunset newbie.

Nicole Young wearing a lime green co-ord joins the rest of the Selling Sunset cast for dinner
Nicole Young doesn't make a quiet entrance on to season six of Selling Sunset. Picture: Netflix

Who is Nicole Young and how old is she?

Originally from Minnesota, Nicole, aged 37, moved to Texas for college before uprooting her whole life again to move to LA.

She found her way in to real estate early on in life and has actually been working for Jason and Brett since 2014.

Her bio for The Oppenheim Group states she has been the longest-standing and top-producing realtor for the business.

It also reads she is "known for her unwavering integrity and candor, Nicole will not advocate any deal unless she is confident it is the right move at the right time.”

In her spare time, Nicole likes to play volleyball and garden.

Who is Nicole Young's husband?

Happily married, Nicole's husband is Brandon Young whom she married in 2017.

The couple live together with their two dogs and seem happier than ever as she posted on their anniversary: "Time flies when you marry your best friend 4.22.17 was the best day of my life, not because our epic wedding was the best party we’ve ever thrown, but because it was the day I became your wife and the day we became a family.

"I am so proud to call you my husband and so grateful to have you by my side through thick and thin. The past 7 months have certainly tested our marriage through a horrifically painful tragedy, but we survived stronger and more bonded than ever. I would have crumbled without you. I love you even more than the day I married you…best decision of my life."

Selling Sunset season 6 promo image for Netflix featuring the whole cast
Nicole Young was originally cast for season one but wasn't ready to share her personal life on TV. Picture: Netflix

Watch the trailer for Season 6 of Selling Sunset

What is Nicole Young's net worth?

Official figures are not available but as one of The Oppenheim Group's biggest earners, it's fair to say she will have a admirable net worth.

It's been said she's made $100million in sales so her personal profit won't be too bad either.

Who are Nicole Young's Selling Sunset friends?

As someone who has worked for the group for a long time, she's also become quite good friends with some of the original cast members.

Nicole and Mary are very close, as she even officiated her and Romain Bonnet's wedding!

She also features the likes of Davina and Amanza Smith on her Instagram page a lot.

What is Nicole Young's Instagram account?

You can follow Nicole and her journey on Instagram @itsnicoleyoung.

