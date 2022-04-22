Why did Selling Sunset's Jason and Chrishell split?

Chrishell and Jason split up last year. Picture: Instagram

Jason and Chrishell's romance is a huge storyline in Selling Sunset season five, but they are sadly now no longer together...

Selling Sunset season five is *finally* here, and we could not be more excited for the return of our favourite show.

The Netflix series tells the story of the dramatic lives of a group of real estate agents working at The Oppenheim Group, who make a living by selling incredible houses in the most affluent areas of California.

The hugely anticipated fifth season will document the relationship between the company's co-owner Jason Oppenheim and one of the agents Chrishell Stause.

The couple pretty much broke the internet when they announced their romance last year, and fans of the show have been waiting with baited breath to find out the details of their relationship.

Sadly for viewers, though, Chrishell and Jason split after filming for season five finished, meaning their romance won't be featured in future season.

Chrishell and Jason got together in July 2021. Picture: Instagram/Chrishell Stause

When did Chrishell and Jason split?

Chrishell and Jason split in December 2021.

Why did Chrishell and Jason split?

The pair announced their separation on Instagram, with Chrishell explaining that it was because he didn't want children and she did.

Chrishell wrote: "I have tried to embrace the world I have found myself in and that includes being open and honest about my relationships.

"It felt scary and terrifying knowing that it may not end in what society deems a success and what I am ultimately looking for. But after many long heartfelt talks, I am choosing to see it as a success no matter what label is attached to it publicly."

Chrishell stated that Jason was still her 'best friend', and that they still love each other despite the fact that their 'ideas for family' were not aligned.

She continued: "Men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes. All of that being said, navigating this public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best.

"Although my initial reaction to a private situation was to not speak on it, sometimes it’s easier to just live transparently because we only get one chance at this life.

"I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind. Thank you for the kindness and support to those that understand.

"Thank you Jason for the most incredible relationship and for consistently being honest with me even when it hurts."

Jason also released his own statement on the split, saying: "While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another.

"She was the most amazing girlfriend I've ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life."