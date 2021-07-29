Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim confirm romance

We’re currently counting down the days until we can start watching the fourth series of Netflix’s Selling Sunset.

Series three was filmed back in 2019, but thanks to the pandemic we’ve had to wait a whole two years for the cast to start filming again.

Now that things are up and running again, we have plenty of drama to catch up on - including the unexpected romance of Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim.

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim are now an item. Picture: Instagram

Fans of the show will remember Chrishell, 40, split up with her former husband Justin Hartley on the show, after two years of marriage.

The This Is Us actor is said to have ‘blindsided’ his ex when he left their family home.

But it looks like she’s officially moved on from their divorce as she went Instagram official with her boss, Jason.

“The JLo effect. 🤷🏻‍♀️,” she simply wrote alongside a string of photos of the couple on a group holiday together.

As if the loved up photos weren’t enough proof, Chrishell and Jason's co-stars were quick to congratulate the pair.

"Love you Chrishell. Thank you for making my brother happy," Jason's twin brother Brett commented.

Mary Fitzgerald said: "Nothing makes me more excited than to see two of my closest friends together and making each other so happy!"

Mary's husband Romain said: "So happy for you guys!", while Amanza Smith added: “love you both! So happy it’s out!! Ahhhh we can all just be normal now! Happy!!!! Makes me sooooo happy for you both!!”

Jason, 44, confirmed their romance in a statement to People, saying: "Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship. I care about her deeply and we are very happy together.”

Meanwhile, Chrishell and the Selling Sunset stars are currently enjoying a holiday on the Italian coast.

Filming for Season 4 of the show started earlier this year, with Mary announcing two new instalments are on the way.

She wrote on social media back in May: "We're back baby! Selling Sunset season 4 & 5 coming to you so so sooooon!!!"