Chrishell Stause confirms she split from Jason Oppenheim because he doesn't want kids

Chrishell and Jason have announced their split. Picture: Instagram

Selling Sunset stars Jason and Chrishell have sadly split, with the pair announcing the news on Instagram.

We were left truly devastated this morning after it emerged that Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause have split up.

The Selling Sunset stars announced their split on Instagram, with Chrishell confirming that they went their separate ways because he doesn't want children.

In a lengthy post on Instagram Chrishell wrote: "I have tried to embrace the world I have found myself in and that includes being open and honest about my relationships.

"It felt scary and terrifying knowing that it may not end in what society deems a success and what I am ultimately looking for. But after many long heartfelt talks, I am choosing to see it as a success no matter what label is attached to it publicly."

Chrishell added that Jason is still her 'best friend', and that they still love each other despite 'our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned'.

She continued: "Men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes. All of that being said, navigating this public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best.

"Although my initial reaction to a private situation was to not speak on it, sometimes it’s easier to just live transparently because we only get one chance at this life.

"I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind. Thank you for the kindness and support to those that understand.

"Thank you Jason for the most incredible relationship and for consistently being honest with me even when it hurts."

Jason also opened up about the split on his own Instagram, writing: "While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another.

"She was the most amazing girlfriend I've ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life."