Who is Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan? Age, Instagram and net worth revealed

Emma Hernan is one of the new real estate agents on Netflix's Selling Sunset - find out her age, Instagram, net worth, and other TV work.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Oppenheim Group is getting two new real estate agents on their books for season four of Netflix's Selling Sunset.

Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela were both announced as new cast-members earlier this year, and we can't wait to find out what kind of drama they'll bring.

Announcing the news on Instagram, their fellow agent Amanza Smith wrote: "Fam bam thank you ma’am! Welcome our dear friend @emmahernan as one of the new cast mates on Selling Sunset!

"We also have an amazing new woman @vannevillela not pictured here. These next two seasons are coming in HOT!"

Here's your need-to-know on Emma.

Who is Emma Hernan? What's her age and background?

Emma, 29, was born in Boston, Massachusetts.

She started her career as a model, becoming Miss COED in 2015.

As well as working as a real estate agent, Emma is an entrepreneur - and has her own frozen food company called Emma Leigh & Co.

Emma recently posted about her excitement for the start of the show, writing: "Finally!!! SAVE THE DATE!! Wednesday November 24th Selling Sunset season 4 is back on the big screen!!! Can’t wait for you all to see all of the amazing homes and some fun surprises thrown in!! And of course my first season on #sellingsunset 🏘🥰❤️".

Is Emma Hernan on Instagram?

She is! You can follow her @emmahernan.