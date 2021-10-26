Selling Sunset cast ages: how old are the agents in the Netflix series?

Find out how old the cast of Selling Sunset are
Find out how old the cast of Selling Sunset are. Picture: Netflix
How old are the likes of Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae-Young, Jason Oppenheim, and Romain Bonnet?

Selling Sunset season four is arriving on Netflix very soon, and we cannot wait to catch up with all the drama.

The reality series first aired in 2019, and it follows the lives and dramas of a group of real estate agents working at The Oppenheim Group in LA.

The company is known for selling some of the most incredible mansions in the world, and each of the realtors earns an impressive commission for each sale.

If you're just getting reacquainted with the cast and are wondering how old they are, we've got the lowdown...

Christine Quinn age - 32

Christine Quinn
Christine Quinn. Picture: Netflix

Christine Quinn has been a hugely popular member of the cast since it started, and her wedding to husband Christian Richard was shown on the series.

She is 32 years old.

Chrishell Stause age - 39

Chrishell Stause
Chrishell Stause. Picture: Netflix

Chrishell was a new employee at The Oppenheim Group at the start of the show, and it was revealed that she was married to actor Justin Hartley.

Justin filed for divorce in November 2019, and Chrishell is now dating Jason Oppenheim.

She is 39 years old.

Maya Vander age - 38

Maya Vander
Maya Vander. Picture: Netflix

Maya currently splits her time between LA and Miami, and she toyed with the idea of leaving LA for good in the show.

She is 38 years old.

Mary Fitzgerald age - 40

Mary Fitzgerald
Mary Fitzgerald. Picture: Netflix

Mary is one of the most successful agents in the gang, and was frequently given some of the best houses to sell.

Her wedding to Romain Bonnet was a storyline in the show.

She is 40 years old.

Romain Bonnet age - 27

Romain Bonnet
Romain Bonnet. Picture: Netflix

Romain has been on the show since the start, and is married to agent Mary.

He is 27 years old.

Heather Rae Young age - 33

Heather Rae Young
Heather Rae Young. Picture: Netflix

Heather was chosen to help open a brand-new branch of The Oppenheim Group in Orange County, and it's likely that will feature in season four.

She also recently married boyfriend Tarek El Moussa.

She is 33 years old.

Amanza Smith age - 43

Amanza Smith
Amanza Smith. Picture: Netflix

Amanza joined The Oppenheim Group in season two, and is known as the in-house interior design expert.

She is 43 years old.

Jason & Brett Oppenheim ages - 43


Brett and Jason Oppenheim
Brett and Jason Oppenheim. Picture: Netflix

Twins Jason and Brett started The Oppenheim Group together after previously working in law.

They are 43 years old.

