Inside Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan's successful business and huge salary

22 May 2023, 14:26

Watch the trailer for Season 6 of Selling Sunset

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

What business does Emma Hernan have? Here's what we know about the Selling Sunset star's companies...

Selling Sunset is back for a brand new series on Netflix, with Emma Hernan returning for her third round on the show.

She first made her debut during the fourth season as Christine Quinns arch nemesis and love rival. But while Christine has decided not to continue filming, Emma is back in the Oppenheim office.

You might know her for selling some incredible houses on the show, but Emma actually has her own business which started when she was very young.

What business does Emma from Selling Sunset have? Here’s what we know about the star…

Emma Hernan joined the fourth series of Selling Sunset
Emma Hernan joined the fourth series of Selling Sunset. Picture: Netflix

What business does Emma Hernan have?

Emma’s main business is her food company, Emma Leigh & Co, which sells plant based empanadas.

Empanadas are baked or fried turnover consisting of pastry and filling which are common in Spain.

The entrepreneur started out investing money into her family’s east coast business, Yankee Trader Seafood in Massachusetts.

She then moved to Los Angeles where she invested in various companies and start-ups before starting her own brand.

As her business grew, Emma bought her own manufacturing facility on the east coast where she makes and packs her items.

Speaking to Forbes, she said: “I own 100% of my company, which is really rare today. We’re in the ‘Shark Tank’ era where a lot of people want to play with other people’s money because it’s a lot easier.

“I’ve put my entire savings and everything into my company. I feel really proud to be where I am today.”

How does Emma Hernan make her money?

As well as her Selling Sunset appearances, Emma is invested in Nanotech, which is a big company out of UCLA that makes ‘state-of-the-art batteries’.

Date revealed for Selling Sunset Season 6

She is also invested in bike company Wheels and a CBD company (Green Gorilla), as well as some other companies.

“There’s so much synergy between real estate and being a female entrepreneur,” she told Ferobes.

“Just meeting people in the industry that I’m in, I’m meeting the top CEOs of the entire food industry and they’re worth billions of dollars.

“I make a connection with them and they realize I’m a very hard worker. Those tie-in to real estate, so now they’re looking for homes to buy and they’re recommending their friends to me, as well, so it has been a great synergy.”

Emma Hernan runs her own business
Emma Hernan runs her own business. Picture: Instagram

What is Emma Hernan’s net worth?

Emma is worth a reported $3million (£2.25million).

Despite being very successful away from Netflix’s Selling Sunset, Emma has previously revealed the reason she chose to join the show.

"When I signed on to do the show, I was definitely... not hesitant, but I didn’t know exactly what I was signing up for,” she said.

“To be honest, it’s been very second nature to me. I’m very comfortable with the cameras around. I’m 100% myself, whether it's on camera, off camera and I think it's important to stay genuine to who you are."

Find out more about Emma Hernan's huge net worth here.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield fallout: Everything we know about their feud

What happened between Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield?

Coronation Street has shared a first look at Gemma Winter and Chesney Brown's wedding

Coronation Street first-look at Gemma Winter's wedding dress and why it's orange

Holly Willoughby is not on This Morning today

Where is Holly Willoughby today and has she left This Morning?

Phillip Schofield has left This Morning

Has Phillip Schofield left This Morning and was he fired?

Alison and Dermot address Phillip Schofield's exit live on This Morning

Alison and Dermot address Phillip Schofield's exit live on This Morning

Trending on Heart

People prefer cuddling their pets than their partners, study finds

People prefer cuddling their pets than their partners, study finds

Lifestyle

Phillip Schofield quits This Morning with immediate effect

Phillip Schofield quits This Morning with immediate effect

Showbiz

How this doctor found the cure for chronic pain using the brain

How this doctor found a cure for chronic pain using the brain

Lifestyle

Phillip Schofield's brother sentenced to 12-years in prison

Phillip Schofield's brother sentenced to 12 years in prison

Ant and Dec quit Saturday Night Takeaway after 20 years

Ant and Dec quit Saturday Night Takeaway after 20 years

Selling Sunset fans are already demanding another season following the Netflix drop

Is there going to be a Selling Sunset season 7?

Christine Quinn modelling a Burberry bikini next to a picture from a Selling Sunset scene where she is feeding her baby on the beach

Why did Christine Quinn quit Selling Sunset and where is she now?

Selling Sunset cast including Heather Rae El Moussa, Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan

Is Selling Sunset real or scripted? Netflix filming secrets uncovered

School charging parents £1.60 every minute they are late to collect kids

School charging parents £1.60 every minute they are late to collect kids

Parenting

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause wearing pink sunglasses and Chelsea ringing the gold bell in the Oppenheim office

How much money do the Selling Sunset agents earn?

A grandmother has refused to look after her granddaughter

Woman praised for refusing to look after newborn grandchild for free

Lifestyle

Selling Sunset newbie Nicole Young in full makeup alongside a picture of her talking on the beach for Selling Sunset

Selling Sunset's Nicole Young: Age, career, net worth and husband revealed

Shein reveal plans to open 30 shops including UK locations

Shein reveal plans to open 30 shops including UK locations

Lifestyle

Romain Bonnet on Selling Sunset and a picture of him with wife Mary Fitzgerald in a restaurant on holiday in Tulum

Selling Sunset's Romain Bonnet: How old is he and what does he do for a job?

Paul Cattermole's cause of death has been revealed

S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole's cause of death confirmed as natural causes