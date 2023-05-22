Inside Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan's successful business and huge salary

By Naomi Bartram

What business does Emma Hernan have? Here's what we know about the Selling Sunset star's companies...

Selling Sunset is back for a brand new series on Netflix, with Emma Hernan returning for her third round on the show.

She first made her debut during the fourth season as Christine Quinn’s arch nemesis and love rival. But while Christine has decided not to continue filming, Emma is back in the Oppenheim office.

You might know her for selling some incredible houses on the show, but Emma actually has her own business which started when she was very young.

What business does Emma Hernan have?

Emma’s main business is her food company, Emma Leigh & Co, which sells plant based empanadas.

Empanadas are baked or fried turnover consisting of pastry and filling which are common in Spain.

The entrepreneur started out investing money into her family’s east coast business, Yankee Trader Seafood in Massachusetts.

She then moved to Los Angeles where she invested in various companies and start-ups before starting her own brand.

As her business grew, Emma bought her own manufacturing facility on the east coast where she makes and packs her items.

Speaking to Forbes, she said: “I own 100% of my company, which is really rare today. We’re in the ‘Shark Tank’ era where a lot of people want to play with other people’s money because it’s a lot easier.

“I’ve put my entire savings and everything into my company. I feel really proud to be where I am today.”

How does Emma Hernan make her money?

As well as her Selling Sunset appearances, Emma is invested in Nanotech, which is a big company out of UCLA that makes ‘state-of-the-art batteries’.

She is also invested in bike company Wheels and a CBD company (Green Gorilla), as well as some other companies.

“There’s so much synergy between real estate and being a female entrepreneur,” she told Ferobes.

“Just meeting people in the industry that I’m in, I’m meeting the top CEOs of the entire food industry and they’re worth billions of dollars.

“I make a connection with them and they realize I’m a very hard worker. Those tie-in to real estate, so now they’re looking for homes to buy and they’re recommending their friends to me, as well, so it has been a great synergy.”

What is Emma Hernan’s net worth?

Emma is worth a reported $3million (£2.25million).

Despite being very successful away from Netflix’s Selling Sunset, Emma has previously revealed the reason she chose to join the show.

"When I signed on to do the show, I was definitely... not hesitant, but I didn’t know exactly what I was signing up for,” she said.

“To be honest, it’s been very second nature to me. I’m very comfortable with the cameras around. I’m 100% myself, whether it's on camera, off camera and I think it's important to stay genuine to who you are."

