What is Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn's net worth?

Christine Quinn net worth: how much money does the Selling Sunset star earn?

Selling Sunset is *finally* back for season five, and we couldn't be more excited about the return of our favourite show.

The Netflix reality series follows the lives of a group of glamorous real estate agents working at The Oppenheim Group in LA, who make a living from selling luxurious houses to the super-rich.

One of the standout stars of the series is Christine Quinn, who always finds herself at the centre of drama with her fellow agents.

She has been at the brokerage since the start of the series, and has developed quite a name for herself in the real estate world.

Here's your need-to-know on her net worth.

What is Christine Quinn's net worth?

Christine is thought to be worth around $2 million (around £1.6 million), according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The agents at The Oppenheim Group don't actually earn salaries, but they do get hefty commissions on the multi-million dollar houses they sell. This means they tend to pocket a hefty pay packet throughout the year.

Christine lives in LA in an incredible $5 million (£3.6 million) house with her husband Christian, who is a a retired tech entrepreneur.

She previously told Women's Health: “The house he ended up purchasing was actually my dream home before I even met Christian.

"I remember prior to meeting him, I would sit in that open house every Sunday and picture myself living there, getting coffee with my husband, and that manifestation came true—I now live in the house that I envisioned myself in with my husband."

He retired at the age of 38 after selling his company named Foodler, was sold to GrubHub in 2017.

Christian previously spoke up about her husband's career to Women's Health, saying: "He attended MIT and specialises in engineering of all types including software platforms."

Christian is thought to be worth around $20 million (£14.4 million).