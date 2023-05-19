Why did Christine Quinn quit Selling Sunset and where is she now?

Christine Quinn has sadly left Selling Sunset ahead of season 6. Picture: Christine Quinn Instagram/Netflix

Christine Quinn was Selling Sunset's most controversial character and she's officially decided not to return for season six, but why? Here's everything you need to know.

Selling Sunset season 6 is making a big return to Netflix after a whole year off of real-estate drama and there have been some big changes, including the departure of Christine Quinn.

Christine, who welcomed her first son Christian in season five, has officially waved goodbye to her Oppenheim working days as well as friendships including Mary Fitzgerald - but why did she leave?

Following an emotional last season which saw her fall out with the majority of the cast, Christine has decided to move on to some new adventures.

Here's everything you need to know about why Christine quit and what she's doing now.

Christine Quinn was always a controversial character on the hit Netflix show. Picture: Netflix

Why did Christine Quinn leave Selling Sunset?

No official statement has been made by either Christine or Netflix on her exit but it was reported in 2022 they had mutually decided to part ways.

Following an explosive season 5, which ended with Christine being accused of bribing one of Emma Hernan's clients, it's thought it was time for her to move on.

And while Christine has't officially commented on her exit, or the new season, she did make a slight dig over on Instagram when a fan questioned why she left.

In support, a fan said she quit because: "@thechristinequinn cuz that's how us October 14 libras do! We definitely don't need to be around some wak a** haters lol."

To which Christine responded: "Girl this." Along with three fire flame emojis.

Selling Sunset and Christine Quinn have yet to make a statement about her leaving the show. Picture: Netflix

Christine Quinn has now thrown herself into the fashion world and modelling. Picture: Christine Quinn/Instagram

What is Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn doing now?

In true Christine style, she is busy throwing everything into the fashion world and making a statement of her own.

She signed with IMG Models and her Instagram account has documented her very exciting jobs including working with Balenciaga, Marc Jacobs and more.

She has also set up a business with her husband Christian Richard called RealOpen, a real estate company where people can buy or sell homes with cryptocurrency.