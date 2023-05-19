Why did Christine Quinn quit Selling Sunset and where is she now?

19 May 2023, 08:00

Christine Quinn modelling a Burberry bikini next to a picture from a Selling Sunset scene where she is feeding her baby on the beach
Christine Quinn has sadly left Selling Sunset ahead of season 6. Picture: Christine Quinn Instagram/Netflix

Christine Quinn was Selling Sunset's most controversial character and she's officially decided not to return for season six, but why? Here's everything you need to know.

Selling Sunset season 6 is making a big return to Netflix after a whole year off of real-estate drama and there have been some big changes, including the departure of Christine Quinn.

Christine, who welcomed her first son Christian in season five, has officially waved goodbye to her Oppenheim working days as well as friendships including Mary Fitzgerald - but why did she leave?

Following an emotional last season which saw her fall out with the majority of the cast, Christine has decided to move on to some new adventures.

Here's everything you need to know about why Christine quit and what she's doing now.

Christine Quinn selling a house alongside co-star Chelsea on Selling Sunset
Christine Quinn was always a controversial character on the hit Netflix show. Picture: Netflix

Why did Christine Quinn leave Selling Sunset?

No official statement has been made by either Christine or Netflix on her exit but it was reported in 2022 they had mutually decided to part ways.

Following an explosive season 5, which ended with Christine being accused of bribing one of Emma Hernan's clients, it's thought it was time for her to move on.

Read more: How much money do the Selling Sunset agents earn?

Read more: Chrishell Stause net worth: How much does the Selling Sunset star earn?

And while Christine has't officially commented on her exit, or the new season, she did make a slight dig over on Instagram when a fan questioned why she left.

In support, a fan said she quit because: "@thechristinequinn cuz that's how us October 14 libras do! We definitely don't need to be around some wak a** haters lol."

To which Christine responded: "Girl this." Along with three fire flame emojis.

Selling Sunset scene with Christine Quinn and Chelsea
Selling Sunset and Christine Quinn have yet to make a statement about her leaving the show. Picture: Netflix
Christine Quinn in a styling session with John Paul Gaultier as she wears little makeup
Christine Quinn has now thrown herself into the fashion world and modelling. Picture: Christine Quinn/Instagram

What is Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn doing now?

In true Christine style, she is busy throwing everything into the fashion world and making a statement of her own.

She signed with IMG Models and her Instagram account has documented her very exciting jobs including working with Balenciaga, Marc Jacobs and more.

She has also set up a business with her husband Christian Richard called RealOpen, a real estate company where people can buy or sell homes with cryptocurrency.

