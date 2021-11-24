What is Jason Oppenheim's net worth?

24 November 2021, 16:32

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Jason Oppenheim net worth: how much is the Selling Sunset star worth in 2021?

Jason Oppenheim is the head of Selling Sunset's The Oppenheim Group, and many viewers of the Netflix show may be wondering just how much he earns.

Fans of the series will know that the real estate agents who work at the company sell some of the most incredible multi million dollar mansions in LA, and take home a hefty commission while they do.

Here's what we know about how much Jason Oppenheim is worth...

How much is Jason Oppenheim worth?
How much is Jason Oppenheim worth? Picture: Netflix

Jason Oppenheim's net worth

Jason, 44, is reportedly worth a whopping $50 million (£35 million).

He's made his huge fortune through his work at The Oppenheim Group, which he started with his twin brother Brett.

Jason was named the ‘The Best Real Estate Agent’ in the US in the International Property Awards for 2020 to 2021, and he is also a main cast-member in Netflix's Selling Sunset.

Before he got into property, Jason was a successful lawyer at O'Melveny & Myers - which has celebrity clients like Orlando Bloom, Chloe Grace Moretz, and Kris Humphries.

According to his Instagram, he is also a contractor and developer.

Jason previously told Heart.co.uk that he'd love to do a spin-off of Selling Sunset in London, saying: "Internationally, I think London would be the first place, but I’d have to completely restructure your real estate system, which is not an endeavour that I’d want to take on right now."

Jason started the company with his twin brother Brett
Jason started the company with his twin brother Brett. Picture: Netflix

Jason added that he's 'not comfortable' with the system used in the English capital - which he says is "real-estate brokerage-focused" rather than "real estate agent-focused".

He continued: "The buyer doesn’t work with an agent, they’ve got to go to different brokerages to find a house and work with different agents in different areas - it makes absolutely no sense."

And speaking about how he would expand over here, he added: "I’d not only have to start an office, but I’d have to figure out a way to restructure things, and that’s a huge task - and you guys are so entrenched in the way you do things, I’d probably get nowhere."

"That would be an amazing project, but I don’t want to pretend that I can go out there and upend the London real estate system."

