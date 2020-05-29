How old is Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn and what is her Instagram?

29 May 2020, 09:27

Christine Quinn from Selling Sunset
Christine Quinn from Selling Sunset. Picture: Instagram/Netflix

What is Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn's height? And who is her husband Christian Richard? Find out everything...

Netflix fans were left gobsmacked when Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn revealed she'd secretly married fiancé Christian Richard in an incredible gothic wedding.

But who is Christine, how tall is she and what is her Instagram? Here’s what you need to know…

How old is Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn?

Christine is 31-years-old. She was born in Texas, but moved to Los Angeles to pursue a modelling and acting career.

Her birthday is October 14th 1988, and she is often tweeting about sharing traits of her star sign, Libra.

Hoe Hoe Hoe. 🎄

In season 1, Christine admitted that she took the California Real Estate Exam after studying for “like three months” on Adderall.

What is Christine Quinn’s height?

The Selling Sunset star is thought to be around 5ft7 or 1.7metres.

Who is Christine Quinn’s husband?

Christine is married to 41-year-old tech entrepreneur Christian Richard.

She introduced millionaire Christian as her fiancé in the second season and admitted the couple had secretly got engaged while on a luxurious holiday.

Christian graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and went on to become a software engineer and businessman.

Christine Quinn and her husband Christian Richard
Christine Quinn and her husband Christian Richard. Picture: Netflix

He was so successful that he retired at the age of 35.

The pair met when Christian was one of Christine’s client, but they were engaged within a few months.

They married on December 15th, 2019 in a huge gothic Winter Wonderland themed wedding, complete with a black wedding dress, black swans and fake thunder.

What is Christine Quinn’s Instagram?

You can find Christine on Instagram @thechristinequinn, where she shares a lot of photos of herself.

