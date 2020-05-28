Selling Sunset: Who is Chrishell Stause's ex husband Justin Hartley and why did they get divorced?

Justin Hartley filed for divorce from Chrishell Stause last year. Picture: Instagram/PA Images

Why did Justin Hartley divorce Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause? Here's what we know...

As the whole nation continues to binge watch the second series of Netflix original Selling Sunset, it’s been announced the third season is not far away.

With the teaser already released, it looks as though the real estate reality show will centre around Chrishell Stause's divorce from Justin Hartley.

But who is Justin Hartley and why did they get divorced?

Who is Justin Hartley?

Justin Scott Hartley, 43, is an American actor best known for playing Kevin in NBC drama series This Is Us and Adam Newman on The Young and the Restless.

These two roles earned him a nomination for Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, and an Emmy nomination.

He has also starred in soap opera Passions, Smallville, All My Children, and TV series Revenge. In 2017 he had a co-starring role in the comedy film A Bad Moms Christmas.

Read More: How old is Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith, does she have children, and who is her ex-husband?

Who was Justin Hartley previously married to?

Justin Hartley was married to his former co-star Lindsay Korman from 2004 to 2012.

The This Is Us star has 15-year-old daughter Isabella with Lindsay.

Justin Hartley with daughter Isabella Justice Hartley. Picture: PA Images

Why did Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley get divorced?

News broke in November 2019 that Justin wanted to separate, reportedly citing irreconcilable differences.

The couple married in 2017 after three years of dating.

In a new interview, 38-year-old Chrishell opened up about how hard filming was while her marriage was falling apart.

She told ET Canada: "The first eight episodes I came across a little unscathed and then the second half of season 2 is a little trickier for me,

"This is still new for me trying to adjust to such an uncomfortable thing but unfortunately yes, the cameras were there.

"I still had a month left of shooting when my personal life kind of exploded. It’s not a comfortable thing to live in front of everyone.

"If I’m being 100 per cent honest with you, it’s friggin’ awkward. They were there and some of it is going to be shown and I’m dreading that."

At the end of the second season of Selling Sunset, Chrishell is seen discussing the fact her husband had filed for a divorce.

In a clip, she can be seen telling her friend Mary Fitzgerald: “I’m just kind of in shock with it all.”

When Mary asked “He just blindsided you?”, she nods, before adding: "It's just a lot all at once because everybody in the whole world knows.

“I love him so much. This was my best friend. Who do I talk to now?”

Chrishell's co-worker on the show, Davina Potratz, is also heard saying: “She knows why this happened.”

Now Read: When is season 3 of Selling Sunset released on Netflix and what happens in third series?