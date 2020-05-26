When is season 3 of Selling Sunset released on Netflix and what happens in third series?

The third season is set to return later this year. Picture: Netflix

By Mared Parry

Season three of Selling Sunset was teased at the end of series two. Here's all you need to know about the release date, plot and cast members that will be returning.

Selling Sunset is everyone's new reality TV obsession at the moment, and we can't wait for more.

The Netflix original series has seen us all binge the ins and outs of the Oppenheim Group's drama, flying through the eight 30-minute episodes in one go.

At the end of the final episode, just after Mary and Romain's wedding we received a preview of what to come.

Chrishell, Mary, Romain and Christine all seem to have very dramatic storylines... Here are all the details you need to know:

We can't wait for the cast to be back. Picture: Netflix

Is there a season 3 of Selling Sunset?

As if the huge preview wasn't enough to cement it, Netflix has confirmed that season 3 has already been filmed and is ready to go.

When is series three released on Netflix?

So it's great news for those who binged the whole series in a matter of hours as you really won't have to wait long at all.

Selling Sunset Season 2 is now on Netflix...



And — surprise — a third season premieres on August 7 pic.twitter.com/eOX27QvKP1 — Netflix (@netflix) May 22, 2020

It'll all be released on Netflix in one go on August 7th, that's really not that long at all!

What's going to happen in the new series?

We were heavily teased with what's to come, but you'll be glad to hear the whole main cast is back.

Christine, Heather, Davina, Maya, Amanza, Mary, Chrishell, Brett, Jason, Romain and Christine's husband Christian will be on our screens, and we'll hopefully be introduced to Heather's new man, Tarek El Moussa.

They've also teased we'll be meeting some new members of the brokerage.

The preview of the new series started with the Oppenheim Group's employees finding out about the bombshell that Chrishell's husband Justin Hartley is filing for divorce.

Series two was full of drama. Picture: Netflix

The storyline will likely follow Chrishell's struggle, as well as seeing Mary and Romain - who looked like they were hitting some bumps - settle into married life.

Marriage seems to be a strong theme for the new series as we'll get to watch the drama that unfolds at Christine and billionaire husband Christian's very extra wedding.

Chrishell's filmed storming out of their celebration in tears, which will undoubtedly make for some very good TV.