Who is Selling Sunset property developer Micah McDonald?

Emma Hernan got close to a property developer named Micah on season five of Selling Sunset - find out his age, job, and net worth.

Selling Sunset season five *finally* dropped on Netflix last week, and the new series introduced a number of new characters.

Property developer Micah McDonald was first seen in episode three when new agent Emma Hernan was showing him a house.

There was clear chemistry between the pair, with Emma later describing him as 'eye candy' in her confessional.

But who is Micah? And are he and Emma still together? Here's what we know...

Micah is one of the new Selling Sunset characters. Picture: Netflix

Who is Micah McDonald?

Micah, is a property developer living in California.

He was working on a 10K square foot home in Beverly Hills when he first met Emma, and the pair were seen flirting while they did the viewing, with Emma describing him as 'good-looking' and 'successful'.

Micah, who lives mostly in Texas, later told Emma that he's one of eight kids and owns property in LA for when his family visit.

Micah also owns a restaurant named Sagrado Mezcaleria, which features in episode five.

Emma met Micah when she showed him a house. Picture: Netflix

Are Micah and Emma still together?

We don't know if Emma and Micah are still together, but they did seem to get cosy towards the end of the series.

Discussing the relationship with Entertainment Tonight, Emma said: "Me and Micah definitely have something special. We’re definitely still enjoying each other’s company. Obviously it’s progressed a little bit. We’ve become closer, but it’s right about there. So we’ll see. Maybe season 6, there will be a label, a ring — who knows?"