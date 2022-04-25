Selling Sunset fans spot 'blunder' as Jason Oppenheim 'pretends to take a call'

Selling Sunset's Jason appeared to be pretending to use the phone in episode seven. Picture: Netflix

Eagle-eyed Selling Sunset viewers spotted Jason Oppenheim seemingly pretending to be on the phone in episode seven of season five.

If you spent the weekend binge-watching every episode of Selling Sunset season five in one sitting, you may have spotted an apparent blunder featuring Jason Oppenheim.

The owner of The Oppenheim Group, 45, was seen leaving the office to put in an offer to a client in episode seven, but eagle-eyed viewers noticed all may not have been as it seemed...

Jason's camera was visible on the screen while he was supposed to be talking on the phone, prompting some viewers to claim he was faking the call.

Sharing a screenshot of the moment, one fan tweeted: "My vibe today is Jason talking to his camera pretending to call a client."

My vibe today is Jason talking to his camera pretending to call a client #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/T0qUfTQvf9 — lana 🦋 (@taytoomuch13) April 22, 2022

Another added: "Highlight of the new season of Selling Sunset is Jason going outside for an ‘important phone call’ and the camera zooming in to him having the camera app open."

A third said: "Jason Oppenheim ‘on a phone call’ during a scene in the new season of Selling Sunset. From what I see though … his camera app is open."

Some people have rightfully pointed out that you can use apps on the iPhone while on the phone, meaning it is possible the call could have been genuine.

Selling Sunset season five dropped on Netflix last Friday. Picture: Netflix

Selling Sunset season five dropped on Netflix last Friday, and the new series explores the blossoming (yet sadly ill-fated...) relationship between Chrishell Stause and Jason.

It also follows the continuing drama between Christine Quinn and the rest of the agents, as well as the arrival of newcomer Chelsea Lazkani.