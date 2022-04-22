Who is Selling Sunset's British agent Chelsea Lazkani?

By Polly Foreman

Chelsea Lazkani is the latest real estate agent to join The Oppenheim Group - find out her age, Instagram and husband.

The day we've been waiting what feels like forever for is finally here - Selling Sunset season five is back.

All 10 episodes of the show are available to watch on Netflix now, meaning you'd better clear your diaries and get ready for a weekend spent bingeing the whole lot.

Selling Sunset follows the lives of a group of glamorous real estate agents working at The Oppenheim Group, who make a living selling huge houses to the super-rich.

As well as exploring Chrishell and Jason's blossoming (but sadly ill-fated...) relationship, the series will introduce a brand-new real estate to the drama.

Here's your need-to-know on Chelsea Lazkani...

Chelsea is a real estate agent from London. Picture: Instagram/Chelsea Lazkani

Who is Chelsea Lazkani?

Chelsea, 29, is a real estate agent from London.

She has worked in the industry for five years, and started at The Oppenheim Group in July, 2021.

Chelsea has a degree in in Business Economics and Economics from the University of Buckingham, as wwell as a Masters in n International Oil and Gas Management from the University of Dundee.

Chelsea now lives in LA, and owns a home in Manhattan Beach.

Does Chelsea have a boyfriend or husband?

Chelsea and Jeff have been married since 2017. Picture: Instagram/Chelsea Lazkani

Chelsea has been married to businessman Jeff Lazkani since 2017.

The couple met on Tinder when Chelsea moved to the States, and they have two children together, named Maddox and Melia.

Chelsea has joined the cast of Selling Sunset for season five. Picture: Netflix

Chelsea actually met Jason Oppenheim through her husband, as he previously sold him a home.

Is Chelsea Lazkani on Instagram?

She is indeed! You can follow her @chelsealazkani.