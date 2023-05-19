Is there going to be a Selling Sunset season 7?

Selling Sunset fans are already demanding another season following the Netflix drop. Picture: Netflix

Netflix has just dropped season 6 and fans are already keen to know if there will be more real estate drama on the way, so what is the release date of season 7? Is there a trailer? Here's what we know.

Selling Sunset has returned to our screens with season 6 following a year off and the drama has been bigger and better than ever despite the shock departure of Christine Quinn.

Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae El Moussa, Emma Hernan and the Oppenhein brothers all returned for season 6 along with Amanza Smith and Chelsea Lazkani - plus there were two new faces that really mixed things up.

But as the storylines unfolded through the series, and fans dedicated all their spare time to indulging in the new episodes, they're already asking - will there be a season 7 of Selling Sunset?

Here's what we know about a new series so far including cast, trailer and release date.

Selling Sunset season 6 saw Chrishell Stause find another enemy estate agent. Picture: Netflix

Will there be a Selling Sunset season 7?

The good news is that another season has already been confirmed as Netflix released the news in 2022 that series 6 and 7 had been commissioned.

Chrishell was only too happy to confirm the news on her Instagram last year as she wrote: "CONGRATS to this fun lovable crazy group! #SellingSunset has been officially renewed for seasons 6&7!"

When will Selling Sunset season 7 be released?

At present, we don't have any confirmation on a date, however, we're hoping to hear more after series 6 has spent some time on Netflix.

We know that both seasons 6 and 7 were filmed together so we don't think they'll make us wait a whole year again. It's likely the release date will be within the next six months.

Emma Hernan makes her return in season 6 and struggles with the new office dynamics. Picture: Netflix

What cast members will be in season 7 of Selling Sunset?

Of course, this is not for definite but we are expecting everyone who appears in season 6 to appear in the next chunk of episodes too due to them being filmed back to back. This includes:

Jason Oppenheim

Brett Oppenheim

Mary Fitzgerald

Roman Bonnet

Chrishell Stause

Amanza Smith

Emma Hernan

Chelsea Lazkani

Heather Rae El Moussa

Nicole Young

Bre Tiesi

Is there a Selling Sunset season 7 trailer?

Nothing has been released yet but we're hoping a few spoilers will be brought our way following the new season release on Netflix.