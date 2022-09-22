Stranger Things Halloween decoration leaves people terrified

A couple from Chicago created this terrifying Stranger Things Halloween decoration. Picture: Alamy/TikTok - @horrorprops

By Alice Dear

A couple in the US have recreated the famous Stranger Things scene where Max Mayfield levitates.

A Stranger Things Halloween decoration has left people terrified as well as confused about how the stunt was pulled off.

The extreme decoration for the spooky season was created by Chicago-based couple Aubrey and Dave Appel who are a horror prop-making family.

This week, they shared on TikTok their latest decoration for Halloween - a life-sized recreation of Stranger Things' Max Mayfield levitating above the ground.

In the video, a figure dressed like the character of the hit Netflix show can be seen hanging in the air, as if by magic.

Fans of Stranger Things will instantly recognise the scene that the couple have recreated.

In season four of Stranger Things, Max becomes Vecna's latest victim and levitates above the ground while being hunted in the Upside Down.

Stranger Things season four saw Max Mayfield taken by Vecna while at her brother's grave. Picture: Alamy

The millions of people who have seen the video of the Halloween decoration have been left amazed as well as confused by how the couple managed to pull the stunt off.

Aubrey and Dave have assured people that they'll be posting a tutorial video of how they managed to set it up, explaining to fans that they didn't record the initial process.

They wrote on their TikTok page: "We will show you everything, soon we promise", and later added: "When we first made this prop we did not make a how to video, that is coming."

Aubrey and Dave said that the video has "no camera tricks at all".

People have been questioning how the couple managed to create the amazing Stranger Things decoration. Picture: TikTok/@horrorprops

People have been leaving comments of praise on the post, while others have pointed out how scary the installation would be to people in their area that haven't watched Stranger Things.

One person commented: "Imagine being a neighbour who didn’t watch stranger things", while another posted: "I wanna know how many calls the police has gotten about this."

Aubrey and Dave explained to people in the comments that their neighbours haven't seen the show and joked that they think they are "levitating their daughter".

They explained that "ironically" the doll looks exactly like their daughter and that the "comparison is undeniable".

Read More: