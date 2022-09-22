Stacey Solomon reveals Pickle Cottage’s spooky Halloween makeover

22 September 2022, 11:12 | Updated: 22 September 2022, 11:28

Loose Woman Stacey Solomon has given her home a spooky makeover.

Stacey Solomon has unveiled her incredible Halloween transformation of Pickle Cottage.

The 32-year-old has recently renovated her mansion in Essex and has been taking her Instagram followers along for the journey.

And on Wednesday, she decided to transform the beautiful home she shares with husband Joe Swash into a spooky den for the kids.

Firstly, asked her fans whether she should have a "Halloween haul" in the shops while filming the seasonal aisle in the supermarket.

Stacey revealed her kids are getting into the Halloween spirit
Stacey revealed her kids are getting into the Halloween spirit. Picture: Instagram

"Going to drink my tea and then head to Home Bargains or B&M or somewhere because the boys want more of a spooky Halloween this year and I like pretty," she said.

"So many of you have tagged me in good bits from there, so I’m going to have a nose."

Included in her shopping basket was a BOO! pumpkin from Home Bargains for £5.99, as well as some ceramic ghosts for £1.79 each, and a full skeleton and four witches hats for £4.

The Loose Women star then went on to share a photo of Rex trying on a skeleton outfit which included boney hand props and a mask.

Stacey Solomon transformed Pickle Cottage
Stacey Solomon transformed Pickle Cottage. Picture: Instagram

Roping in her eldest son, Zach, 14, the family then put up the decorations which included hanging witch hats and spooky ghosts.

Stacey captioned the post: "Sooo this is how we spent our evening. Was going to do a haul but they had other ideas. So thought I'd go through it was we put them out..."

Leighton, 10, could also be seen wearing a witches hat while playing with Rex.

Revealing her "spooky corner" in a classic ‘tap to tidy’ style, she wrote: "After we put it all up we didn't like the brown string so we've swapped it for joe's fishing wire and white tac instead of blue tac. Much more effective.

Stacey Solomon's children loved the Halloween transformation
Stacey Solomon's children loved the Halloween transformation. Picture: Instagram
Stacey Solomon's baby Rose even joined in on the Halloween fun
Stacey Solomon's baby Rose even joined in on the Halloween fun. Picture: Instagram

"This is their favourite corner where they play their games & this is about as spooky as I can get. But luckily they love it."

Stacey shared another photo of the props, adding: "These two just cracked me up all night. Absolutely loving their skeleton corner.

"And anyone thinking it's only September Stace... It'll be October in 10 days. I think I'm pretty late for me. Might as well let it last a little longer for them."

Even baby Rose enjoyed the scary decorations, as Stacey captured a video of the little one playing with a skeleton alongside her big brother Leighton.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Clodagh McKenna and is married to the Queen's godson Harry Herbert

Who is Clodagh McKenna's husband Harry Herbert? Age, career and connection to the Queen revealed
A couple from Chicago created this terrifying Stranger Things Halloween decoration

Stranger Things Halloween decoration leaves people terrified

Lifestyle

Here's who has been unmasked on The Masked Dancer 2022 so far

Who has been revealed so far on The Masked Dancer UK 2022?

TV & Movies

Karen Pirie is on ITV this autumn

Karen Pirie episode guide: How many episodes are there of the new ITV drama?

TV & Movies

Alton Towers will be closing Nemesis from November 6

Alton Towers announces Nemesis rollercoaster will close this year

Lifestyle

The Masked Dancer is back on ITV

When is The Masked Dancer 2022 final?

TV & Movies

Crossfire is made up of three episodes

Crossfire episode guide: How many episodes are there of the drama and when does it finish?

TV & Movies

Pete Sandiford and his wife posed for a picture

Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford's wife delights fans with rare photo

Gogglebox

Martin Lewis has offered a tip to get £175 free money

Martin Lewis reveals 'easy trick' to get £175 by spending just £2

Money

Here's who has left Married at First Sight UK 2022

Who has left Married at First Sight UK 2022?

TV & Movies

A woman got her neighbours' car towed

Woman gets neighbour's car towed after she kept parking in her driveway

Lifestyle

Bake Off favourite Carole breaks down after bake collapses

Bake Off favourite Carole breaks down in tears after bake collapses

TV & Movies

A mum has said she doesn't regret taking her kids away

Mum fined for taking child on term-time holiday says she learnt more being abroad

Lifestyle

Eamonn Holmes weighed into the 'queue-jumping' drama surrounding This Morning's Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby

Eamonn Holmes takes savage dig at Holly and Phil 'queue jumping' controversy

Jess Potter is starring on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK's Jess Potter has a reality show past

TV & Movies