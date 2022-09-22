Stacey Solomon reveals Pickle Cottage’s spooky Halloween makeover

Loose Woman Stacey Solomon has given her home a spooky makeover.

Stacey Solomon has unveiled her incredible Halloween transformation of Pickle Cottage.

The 32-year-old has recently renovated her mansion in Essex and has been taking her Instagram followers along for the journey.

And on Wednesday, she decided to transform the beautiful home she shares with husband Joe Swash into a spooky den for the kids.

Firstly, asked her fans whether she should have a "Halloween haul" in the shops while filming the seasonal aisle in the supermarket.

Stacey revealed her kids are getting into the Halloween spirit. Picture: Instagram

"Going to drink my tea and then head to Home Bargains or B&M or somewhere because the boys want more of a spooky Halloween this year and I like pretty," she said.

"So many of you have tagged me in good bits from there, so I’m going to have a nose."

Included in her shopping basket was a BOO! pumpkin from Home Bargains for £5.99, as well as some ceramic ghosts for £1.79 each, and a full skeleton and four witches hats for £4.

The Loose Women star then went on to share a photo of Rex trying on a skeleton outfit which included boney hand props and a mask.

Stacey Solomon transformed Pickle Cottage. Picture: Instagram

Roping in her eldest son, Zach, 14, the family then put up the decorations which included hanging witch hats and spooky ghosts.

Stacey captioned the post: "Sooo this is how we spent our evening. Was going to do a haul but they had other ideas. So thought I'd go through it was we put them out..."

Leighton, 10, could also be seen wearing a witches hat while playing with Rex.

Revealing her "spooky corner" in a classic ‘tap to tidy’ style, she wrote: "After we put it all up we didn't like the brown string so we've swapped it for joe's fishing wire and white tac instead of blue tac. Much more effective.

Stacey Solomon's children loved the Halloween transformation. Picture: Instagram

Stacey Solomon's baby Rose even joined in on the Halloween fun. Picture: Instagram

"This is their favourite corner where they play their games & this is about as spooky as I can get. But luckily they love it."

Stacey shared another photo of the props, adding: "These two just cracked me up all night. Absolutely loving their skeleton corner.

"And anyone thinking it's only September Stace... It'll be October in 10 days. I think I'm pretty late for me. Might as well let it last a little longer for them."

Even baby Rose enjoyed the scary decorations, as Stacey captured a video of the little one playing with a skeleton alongside her big brother Leighton.