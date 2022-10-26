Sweet moment Phillip Schofield reunites with Gordon the Gopher after 37 years

26 October 2022, 14:08 | Updated: 26 October 2022, 14:20

This Morning's Phillip Schofield was reunited with his friend Gordon the Gopher live on the daytime telly show.

Phillip Schofield reunited with Gordon the Gopher, his sidekick from The Broom Cupboard on This Morning today.

The Broom Cupboard was the nickname given to the very first CBBC studio back in the late 80s and early 90s until they moved to a proper studio in 1994.

Phil, 60, presented the show alongside Gordon the puppet from 1985 to 1987 in front of a tiny control desk.

In 1988, he was replaced by This Morning co-star Andi Peters who was joined by puppet Edd the Duck.

Speaking to Gordon, Phil said: “There is a real treat. Yeah, I feel exactly the same. Have you been busy? No, so so.

Phillip Schofield was reunited with Gordon the Gopher
Phillip Schofield was reunited with Gordon the Gopher. Picture: ITV

“The cactus juice farm going well? Family good? Yeah, that’s good.”

Phil went on to reveal he used to get into trouble when presenting the children’s show.

He admitted: “The first time I realised how much trouble you could get in by saying something I thought was quite innocent was when someone wrote in and said, ‘I’m going to the dentist,’ and I said, ‘Ooh, I hate the dentist.’

“I got thousands of letters from mums saying, ‘Do you have any idea how much power you have and you have just said that to my child?’

“It was like, ‘OK, you’ve got to take that on board.’”

Viewers were very excited about the reunion, with one writing on Twitter: “Gordon the Gopher for new presenter please #thismorning”.

There was a Broom Cupboard reunion on This Morning
There was a Broom Cupboard reunion on This Morning. Picture: ITV

Another said: “Awwww, a lovely trip down memory lane watching #ThisMorning with all the old broom cupboard gang @andipeters #AndyCrane @Schofe & #GordonTheGopher (sadly no Ed today ). Childhood memories ”.

While a third added: “Should have @GordonTheGopher on every day #ThisMorning.”

After his role on The Broom Cupboard, Phil went on to host Saturday morning show Going Live! with the gopher and Sarah Greene between 1987 and 1993.

He was lao the host of the Smash Hits Poll Winners Party, a pop-magazine awards show before presenting shows such as Schofield's Quest, Schofield's TV Gold and Ten Ball.

But Phillip has really made his name as the longstanding presenter of This Morning after he replaced John Leslie with Fern Britton until 2009.

Holly Willoughby replaced Fern in September that year and the pair have been fronting the daytime telly show ever since.

