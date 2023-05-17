Is Phillip Schofield leaving This Morning?

Is Phillip Schofield leaving This Morning? Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Is Phillip Schofield leaving This Morning and what has happened between him and Holly Willoughby?

Holly and Phil talk headlines but fail to address fallout speculation

Phillip Schofield, 61, could reportedly be forced to leave his position hosting This Morning alongside Holly Willoughby.

This is according to The Sun, who report that Phil and top producer Martin Frizell could face the axe amid reports of tension off-camera.

While it has been reported that Holly's job is understood to be safe, reports say the star feels "trapped" and is even contemplating leaving the show herself.

This comes amid reports of a fallout between Holly and Phil, who were once very close friends.

Phillip Schofield could be forced to leave This Morning. Picture: ITV

Is Phillip Schofield leaving This Morning?

Phillip and Holly have been at the centre of 'feud' reports over the past week, with claims that the once close friends have fallen out.

Now, there are reports that Phillip could be forced to leave This Morning, alongside producer Martin Frizell.

As reported by The Sun, insiders believe Phil's time on the show could be coming to an end, 21 years after he first joined the ITV show.

A source told the publication: “This Morning is preparing for some seismic changes this summer — and Phil is lined up as the first major name for the chop when his contract expires this summer. It’s highly unlikely he’ll be back in September."

They added: "Plans are being drawn up for a new look This Morning and, at the moment, Phil is not featuring in them. He has worked on the show for over two decades. Many feel it is time for some fresh blood.”

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have been at the centre of feud reports this week. Picture: ITV

What happened between Holly and Phil?

First reports of a fallout between Holly and Phil started last week when The Sun reported that the pair were barely speaking off camera.

This was followed by a statement from Phillip, where he expressed his gratitude towards Holly for supporting him during a tough time.

However, reports claim that Holly was "blindsided" by the statement, which she is said to have known nothing about.

The pair have been continuing with This Morning as usual this week, with no mention of the headlines being made about their friendship.

